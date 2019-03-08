Celebrate Hitman 2's anniversary with free live content for November
There's more Hitman 2 than you can shake a stick at.
The latest DLC for Hitman 2 is now available on Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4.
It's not technically a vacation for Agent 47, but it looks like an idyllic spot for one.
There's a lot to look forward to for Hitman 2 players in July with the new roadmap details out in the wild.
Get Silent Assassin, Suit Only on the New York destination of Hitman 2, completing the new mission, Golden Handshake in the bank.
By completing the Shinobi challenge pack in Hitman 2, players can unlock the Tanto to take with them on any future missions.
Earn a Silent Assassin rating while completing the Sweeney Scrupulousness Escalation Contract in Hitman 2.
Hitman 2 May roadmap will feature the Shinobi challenge pack and reward players with the Tanto Japanese sword for completion.
The Hitman 2 2019 roadmap will introduce players to Hantu Port, The Bank, The Prison, and The Resort, among a plethora of other new content.
Agent. You now have ten days to eliminate The Politician, the latest Elusive Target to arrive in Hitman 2.