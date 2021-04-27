Guilty Gear Strive open beta #2 coming to PS5 & PS4 in two weeks PlayStation owners will get their second crack at the Guilty Gear Strive open beta in just a few weeks.

In a perfect world, the full version of Guilty Gear Strive would already be available. Unfortunately, that's not meant to be, but the team at Arc System Works is still working hard to meet the game's new June release date. As part of that effort, the studio has announced that the game's second open beta weekend is almost ready to roll out.

The #GuiltyGearStrive Open Beta Test #2 details have been announced and will be available on PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 from 8:00pm PST on May 13th to 7:59am PST on May 16th.



The Arc System Works Twitter account confirmed the second open beta dates on Tuesday evening.

The Arc System Works Twitter account confirmed the second open beta dates on Tuesday evening. The second open beta will go from Thursday, May 13 at 8:00 p.m. PT through Sunday, May 16 at 7:59 a.m. PT. Eager players can jump on the PlayStatation Store and download the open beta starting on Friday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time, though if you've already downloaded the first open beta client, you do not need to take any further action. The previous client will update to the new one automatically.

Online play, Versus Mode (against both CPU and human opponents), Tutorial Mode, and Training Mode will all be available over the course of the second beta. Sol, Ky, May, Axl, Chipp, Potemkin, Faust, Millia, Zato, Ramlethal, Leo, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-No will all be playable. The Online section has been updated to include a new Duel Station for queues, a rematch function, and lobby improvements.

You can check out some of the balance changes over on the Guilty Gear website. Sadly for PC players, they'll be left out in the cold again. Like the first open beta, this will only be available for console players with crossplay enabled between PS5 and PS4 only. The full version of Guilty Gear Strive will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on June 11. While you wait for the next beta, be sure to check out our impressions of last year's closed beta.