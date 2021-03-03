Guilty Gear Strive delayed to June 2021 release date Following a beta test session last month, Arc System Works has moved back the game's release date from April.

As one of the most-anticipated releases on the 2021 video game calendar, Guilty Gear Strive has fighting game buffs salivating. Unfortunately, those hungry fans will have to wait a bit longer than expected. Following an open beta test last month on PlayStation consoles, Arc System Works has made the decision to push back the release date from its original slot on April 9 to June 11, 2021.

The announcement came from the studio’s social media team late this evening.

The announcement cites online stability and additional time for polish as the reason for the delay. The team at Arc System Works wants to make sure the launch of the game is as smooth as possible, as rocky launches can adversely affect a fighting game’s competitive scene. Even so, Initial reports out of the recent beta test session were overwhelmingly positive from pros and amateurs alike.

