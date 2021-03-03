New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Guilty Gear Strive delayed to June 2021 release date

Following a beta test session last month, Arc System Works has moved back the game's release date from April.

Chris Jarrard
4

As one of the most-anticipated releases on the 2021 video game calendar, Guilty Gear Strive has fighting game buffs salivating. Unfortunately, those hungry fans will have to wait a bit longer than expected. Following an open beta test last month on PlayStation consoles, Arc System Works has made the decision to push back the release date from its original slot on April 9 to June 11, 2021.

The announcement came from the studio’s social media team late this evening.

The announcement cites online stability and additional time for polish as the reason for the delay. The team at Arc System Works wants to make sure the launch of the game is as smooth as possible, as rocky launches can adversely affect a fighting game’s competitive scene. Even so, Initial reports out of the recent beta test session were overwhelmingly positive from pros and amateurs alike

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 3, 2021 5:30 PM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Guilty Gear Strive delayed to June 2021 release date

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 3, 2021 5:35 PM

      It sucks but I trust them. The beta was good and we know this isn't a CDPR situation where they're hiding the product from reviewers and customers.

      Fighting games generally peak hard at release and drop from there so they know they have one shot to make a good impression. The last thing they'd want to do is what SFV did.

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        March 3, 2021 5:41 PM

        Agreed. They're really taking the feedback they got to heart and it's going to make this an even more polished game when it finally hits.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 3, 2021 5:43 PM

          I bet the lobby system doesn’t really change tho :)

