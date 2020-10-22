Guilty Gear Strive will feature cross-play for PS4 & PS5, but not PC Arc System Works put out a FAQ that laid out a lot of details for Guilty Gear Strive, one of which was how cross-play will work between versions.

With Guilty Gear Strive coming to current and next-gen systems in 2021, a lot of details have been revealed, but some remain cloudy. This is the generation of Guilty Gear that promised good rollback netcode, PS4 and PS5 launches, and a meaningful evolution of the beautiful fighting game franchise built from the ground up. However, one detail has left players a little concerned about where support will be directed. It would appear that while cross-play will support PS4 and PS5 editions of the game, it won’t support play between PlayStation consoles and PC, which Strive is also launching on.

This detail was revealed by Arc System Works when the developer launched a FAQ for Guilty Gear Strive aiming to answer questions about current and next-gen launches of the game. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players will be able to access cross-play with one another. Just as well, if a PS4 player upgrades to a PS5, their edition of GG Strive will upgrade for free. There’s also Ultimate and Deluxe Editions of the game that offer a season pass of characters and other goods, such as early access to the game. Unfortunately, the Ultimate Edition and cross-play won’t be available on PC.

#GuiltyGearStrive pre-purchase FAQ... Some important bits:

- Crossplay? Yes, between PS4 and PS5.

- Play PS4 version on PS5? Yes, via backwards compatibility

- Upgrade to PS5 from PS4? Yes, for no extra charge.



Full FAQ here: https://t.co/BD8SRoJUdP pic.twitter.com/NoExO3vghe — ArcSystemWorks ➡️ #GuiltyGearStrive 04.09.21 (@ArcSystemWorksU) October 22, 2020

According to the FAQ, Steam players of Guilty Gear Strive will not be able to engage in cross-play of the game with either PS4 or PS5 editions of the game. It also doesn’t say if there are any plans to make an update that might rectify this or why cross-play will be unavailable in particular to PC players. The Deluxe Edition of the game will come to Steam, allowing players to partake in early access to the game alongside PS4/5 Deluxe and Ultimate Editions on April 6, 2021, but the Ultimate Edition offering a digital version of the soundtrack and artwork for download will also not be available to PC players.

Given the increasing player base on PC versions of games, it’s disappointing to many that so many perks will be excluded to PC versions of Guilty Gear Strive. With the game launching in April next year, there may be a change leading up to or after launch, but for now, it looks like Arc System Works is heavily favoring the PlayStation consoles as its primary platform. Stay tuned for more news and information as it becomes available and be sure to read up on our preview of Guilty Gear Strive to find out what we're hoping to see improved leading up to launch day. Throw PC cross-play with PlayStation consoles on that list.