Cyberpunk 2077 sold nearly 14 million copies in 2020 Despite being surrounded by controversy, CD Projekt Red's sci-fi RPG was a commercial smash.

It would normally be no surprise that the most hyped video game release in a given year would be a hot seller. 2020 was not like most years and the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was not like most launches. Despite a host of controversies surrounding the state of the last-gen versions of the game, Cyberpunk 2077 still managed to move nearly 14 million copies in 2020 alone.

The sales figures come from Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter. Ahmad also mentioned that lifetime sales for CD Projekt Red’s Witcher 3 surpassed 30 million copies. This is no small feat and puts the lauded RPG in company with some of the biggest video games of all time.

New data from CD Projekt Red



- Cyberpunk 2077 sold 13.7 million copies by the end of 2020.



- The Witcher 3 had its second best year in history in 2020. It has sold over 30 million units.



- Next-gen console editions of both Cyberpunk and The Witcher 3 will launch in H2 2021. pic.twitter.com/PchiTxJjHN — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 22, 2021

Ahmad went on to further clarify the sales breakdown for Cyberpunk 2077, noting that the majority of copies sold were on PC. More than 56% of all copies sold were on PC while the remainder were split between PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The PlayStation version outsold the Xbox release by more than 1.5 million copies. This difference is intriguing as Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its digital storefront in the weeks heading into Christmas.

Nearly three-quarters of all copies sold of Cyberpunk 2077 were digital editions, enforcing the recent trend of purchases moving all-digital. Next-generation editions of both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 are expected to release by the end of 2021, according to CD Projekt Red.