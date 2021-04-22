New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Cyberpunk 2077 sold nearly 14 million copies in 2020

Despite being surrounded by controversy, CD Projekt Red's sci-fi RPG was a commercial smash.

Chris Jarrard
1

It would normally be no surprise that the most hyped video game release in a given year would be a hot seller. 2020 was not like most years and the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was not like most launches. Despite a host of controversies surrounding the state of the last-gen versions of the game, Cyberpunk 2077 still managed to move nearly 14 million copies in 2020 alone.

The sales figures come from Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter. Ahmad also mentioned that lifetime sales for CD Projekt Red’s Witcher 3 surpassed 30 million copies. This is no small feat and puts the lauded RPG in company with some of the biggest video games of all time.

Ahmad went on to further clarify the sales breakdown for Cyberpunk 2077, noting that the majority of copies sold were on PC. More than 56% of all copies sold were on PC while the remainder were split between PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The PlayStation version outsold the Xbox release by more than 1.5 million copies. This difference is intriguing as Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its digital storefront in the weeks heading into Christmas. 

Nearly three-quarters of all copies sold of Cyberpunk 2077 were digital editions, enforcing the recent trend of purchases moving all-digital. Next-generation editions of both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 are expected to release by the end of 2021, according to CD Projekt Red.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola