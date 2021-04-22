Warframe TennoCon 2021 date and details announced The annual Warframe TennoCon 2021 event will once again celebrate players and showcase a wealth of new content coming to the game.

Whether digital or physical, TennoCon is an event that brings the entire Warframe community together in celebration and love of the game, and it’s primetime for developer Digital Extremes to share the best new content it’s bringing to the game. Such will be the case this year too as TennoCon 2021’s date and details have finally been announced. Though it’s going to be a digital event once more due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TennoCon 2021 promises to bring a wealth of goodies and updates for digitally attending players.

Digital Extremes announced the date and details of Warframe’s TennoCon 2021 via the Warframe Twitter and website on April 22, 2021. Much like TennoCon 2020, this year’s event will be an all-digital event due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 virus. That said, it will be another all-day affair taking place on July 17, 2021, and featuring new reveals and exclusive in-game content. Various attendee packs have been revealed, some of which feature an exclusive TennoCon 2021 Amor Set, Ephemera, Sigil, Ship Display, Emote, and Glyph. These can be picked up in the TennoCon 2021 Digital Pack or PC-Only TennoCon 2021 Bundle.

Get exclusive #Warframe TennoCon Customizations, Merch, discounted Platinum and more, available now. https://t.co/ZElndlEPkw pic.twitter.com/EZDEm83qUw — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) April 22, 2021

Despite last year being an all-digital event, it was a content packed TennoCon. The Warframe Heart of Deimos expansion was detailed, offering a whole new biome to explore, as well as the means to sacrifice various Warframe armors to strip away their unique qualities and attach them to other frames. We don’t know what kind of content awaits us at TennoCon 2021, but we do know that other events, such as the cosplay contest and art show, will be returning for this year’s event. Registration and submissions for both of these events are open now.

With the Warframe TennoCon 2021 event coming up on July, 17, there are more announcements on the way to fill out the day’s schedule. Stay tuned for more details and updates on what we’ll see there as we get closer to the event.