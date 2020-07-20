Warframe TennoCon 2020 livestream to show Heart of Deimos expansion & feature in-game rewards As TennoCon takes the annual Warframe community celebration digital in August, players will get to see the upcoming Heart of Deimos expansion and earn rewards for watching on Twitch.

Warframe’s TennoCon may be going online in lieu of a physical event in 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but coronavirus won’t keep the developers from sharing all-new content for the massive PVE action game and giving back to the fans. A full schedule of events for the now-digital TennoCon 2020 livestream has been shared, featuring a deep dive into the upcoming Heart of Deimos expansion and in-game rewards for players that link their Warframe accounts to Twitch and watch the presentation there.

Digital Extremes announced the run of show for TennoCon 2020 on July 20, 2020. Set to launch on August 1, 2020 on the Warframe Twitch Channel. huge part of this presentation will be a look at the upcoming expansion, Heart of Deimos, which will heavily feature the Infested factions, as well as a wealth of new quests and content. What’s more, Warframe fans who link their game accounts to Twitch and watch the TennoCon 2020 livestream for 30 consecutive minutes will score some sweet in-game loot, including the Hydroid Prime Warframe and the limited-time, exclusive hand cannon, Athodai.

The entirety of the TennoCon 2020 livestream schedule as it is now can be seen just below.

Welcome to TennoCon - 9:30AM PT /12:30PM ET

The Art of Warframe & Live Q&A - 10:00AM PT / 1:00PM ET

Sounds of the System & Live Q&A - 11:00AM PT / 2:00PM ET

TennoCon Community Art Show - 12:00PM PT / 3:00PM ET

TennoTrivia - 1:00PM PT / 4:00PM ET

TennoLive Digital Edition - 2:00PM PT/5:00PM ET

Having been forced to pivot from its usual in-person event, TennoCon 2020 is looking on track to share a lot of fun things for fans of the game. If you want to see what Heart of Deimos has in store for you, or just score some of the sweet Twitch rewards coming with it, stay tuned on August 1, 2020 for the TennoCon 2020 livestream.