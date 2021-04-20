Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Chaos Wastes DLC launches for free on PC today The new Chaos Wastes update offers roguelike Expeditions for your party to conquer in search of the Citadel of Eternity.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is still kicking around a few years after its release in 2018 and Fatshark shows no sign of stopping the party anytime soon. Even with the likes of Warhammer 40K: Darktide around the corner, the devs have assured fans that Vermintide will still get tender loving care and new content for the foreseeable future. Today marks the launch of such content. Warhammer: Verimintide 2 - Chaos Wastes is a new DLC and update for the game, coming to PC at no extra cost to players. It’s free.

Fatshark put out the launch trailer for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Chaos Wastes on the Fatshark YouTube recently and launched the update for the base game today. Chaos Wastes is entirely free to players on PC who already have Vermintide 2, though there is also a pack of new weapon classes for each hero, such as the Trollhammer Torpedo for Bardin, Spear and Shield for Kruber, Moonfire Bow for Kerillian, the Griffonfoot Pistol for Saltzpyre, and the Coruscation Staff for Sienna. These weapons will be premium DLC via the Forgotten Relics pack.

The Chaos Wastes DLC introduces an interesting new angle to play the usual Vermintide 2 romp. In it, players will take on four Expeditions which strip you of your upgraded gear and leave you with just a common melee and ranged weapon of your choice class. You must then traverse a randomized grid of levels on your way through an expedition, collecting Pilgrim’s Coins to afford gear upgrades and perks such as increased attack speed and stamina regen. Make it to the end of the expedition and you’ll unlock the next step to the rumored Citadel of Eternity, but fall at any point in the Pilgrimage and you’ll have to start over. Adaptation and some luck will be key to your survival. You can learn more in our full preview impressions of the Chaos Wastes DLC.

Chaos Wastes is a fantastic (and free) way for Fatshark to show its dedication to new content for the game despite also working on the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. You can pick Chaos Wastes up for free on PC today. Stay tuned as we await further news on a console release of the update.