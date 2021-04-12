Breath of the Wild's Champions to be featured in PVC statue line, starting with Revali Hyrule's most boisterous Rito is getting the first spotlight of First 4 Figures' latest Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions Series PVC statue line.

Among the wonderful cast of characters in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the Champions of Hyrule stand out as some of the most memorable of the bunch. Whether it’s the proud Rito Revali, the gentle Zora Mipha, the mighty Goron Daruk, or the protective Gerudo Urbosa, each has an amazing personality and design that makes them a fantastic part of the BotW continuity. It would seem that First 4 Figures will be capturing this eclectic cast of heroes in an upcoming PVC Statue line as well with Revali revealed as the first figure in production.

First 4 Figures revealed the first look at Revali for its Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champion Series in a video teaser on the First 4 Figures YouTube channel on April 12, 2021. A press release alongside the video confirmed that the Revali PVC statue is already at the physical stage of development. Though no release date was revealed at this time, First 4 Figures promised that further details would be coming via its social media and newsletter.

First 4 Figures is no stranger to collaborations with Nintendo at this point. The toy and figure maker has worked on several products based on the Zelda and Luigi’s Mansion franchises. Even more fun is that the announcement of the “Champion Series” in this latest line of PVC statues implies there’s much more on the way. Revali, Urbosa, Daruk, and Mipha seem like a given. It will remain to be seen if we see their successors as well. Nonetheless, with Link and Zelda figures already previously revealed, the Champions Series is looking like an excellent way to round out an impressive looking set.

With just a glimpse of Revali at this time, stay tuned as we await further details from First 4 Figures on the Breath of the Wild Champions Series, such as further reveals, pricing, pre-orders, and release dates.