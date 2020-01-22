Unboxing & Review: Luigi and Polterpup Exclusive Edition - First 4 Figures Greg unboxes and takes a closer look at the Luigi and Polterpup Exclusive Edition from First 4 Figures.

First 4 Figures has made quite a name for itself creating beautifully crafted statues and collectible items from various video game franchises. The latest to join the First 4 Figures lineup is the Luigi and Polterpup Exclusive Edition 9-inch statue, which I recently had the chance to unbox and review.

You can check out the full video review embedded in this article, but basically, the Luigi and Polyerpup Exclusive Edition statue does a great job of bringing Luigi and his iconic canine friend to life. The statue itself is 9 inches tall and features a scared Luigi who is joined by a happy go lucky Polterpup. Buyers will find that the flashlight and Polterpup light up, creating a brilliant light display all along the statue.

The amount of detail that First 4 Figures has put into this PVC statue is almost unbelievable. It’s usually pretty easy for Nintendo characters in statues and collectible items to come off looking somewhat flat due to the lack of textures. With this one, though, First 4 Figures have added plenty of texture to give Luigi and the Polterpup plenty of pop, making this a vibrant piece to add to your collectible shelf.

As mentioned above, the Luigi and Polterpup statue is made from PVC instead of resin. This means that this particular collectible item is going to be a bit more durable, so you won’t have to worry about it breaking into pieces if you accidentally knock it off the shelf. Still, the folks at First 4 Figures have managed to make it look as premium as other resin statues do, all without the hassle and worry or it being extremely fragile.

The Luigi and Polterpup Exclusive Edition is available to preorder right now for $114.99 and was supposed to launch in Q4 2019. However, there aren’t any updates on the release date, so if you want to grab one, I’d suggest going ahead and picking one up from a third party store that has them in stock. The characters themselves are based around Luigi's Mansion 3, the latest installment in Nintendo's acclaimed spin-off series.

For more great content like this, be sure to subscribe to both Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.