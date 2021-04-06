Monster Hunter Rise Version 1.1.2 patch notes fix pose set save data corruption A number of bug fixes arrived in the latest Monster Hunter Rise patch notes, including one locking players out of saves for equipping pose sets in the radial menu.

Monster Hunter Rise continues to be a hugely successful entry for the beloved dragon-slaying and scrapping series and so Capcom is working feverishly to ensure that everything in the game operates as intended. With that in mind, a new patch has come out for the game featuring a wealth of bug fixes. What exactly was fixed in Monster Hunter Rise Version 1.1.2? We’ve got the patch notes below.

Monster Hunter Rise Version 1.1.2 patch notes

Capcom launched Monster Hunter Rise Version 1.1.2 on the Nintendo Switch alongside its patch notes on April 6, 2021. One of the biggest fixes includes one where equipping the Attack Pose Set and Hurt Pose Set to the radial menu caused players to be locked out of their own saves. Following this update, players should be able to access their save like normal again. You can find the rest of the patch notes just below.

Bug Fixes

Base/Facility

Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding when you sit down on a bench in the village and use the "Call Cohoot" gesture and perform certain actions.

Fixed a bug causing menu options to be inaccessible when you enter the Gathering Hub with your Cohoot on your arm and sit down on a bench and open the Gestures menu.

Player

Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding under certain circumstances when you receive a Join Request while riding a Canyne set to your second Buddy slot.

Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding when receiving and accepting a Join Request while climbing a wall at the Training Area on the back of a Canyne set to your second Buddy slot.

Fixed a bug causing save data to be corrupted when you try to continue the game from the Title Menu after quitting the game while having the Attack Pose Set and Hurt Pose Set equipped to the Action Bar or the radial menu.

You will now be able to resume your game with the save data in question.

Fixed a bug causing controls to stop responding when performing certain actions after using an updraft (upwelling wind) at the Lava Caverns.

Fixed a bug causing an error when changing Switch Skills at the item box using certain game data.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a bug preventing the software keyboard from being displayed when you try to change the minimum HR when searching for an online Lobby.

Other bug fixes.

Don’t forget that if you don’t have the latest version of Monster Hunter Rise, you can’t play DLC or online features, so be sure to update for your co-op hunting opportunities. Monster Hunter Rise has moved over 5 million units at this point and was wildly successful among players and critics (including our Shacknews review), so expect Capcom to continue to spruce up the game well into the future. We’ll have the latest updates and details here for you when they do. Need a hand with your hunts? Be sure to check out our extensive guides and walkthroughs.