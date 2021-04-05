How to read the map - Outriders Learn what the icons and symbols mean so you can read the map in Outriders.

The map in Outriders can be a bit difficult to read. For those just starting out, trying to decode the many icons and flashing symbols on the map can cause some problems. However, if you know what you’re looking at and what information is being presented, you can get a good idea of what you’re doing and where you should go next.

How to read the map

Reading the map in Outriders can be a bit complex at the start of the game. While other games don’t give you a map (Dark Souls) or give you one that’s too complex and interwoven (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), Outriders manages to provide a map that hits a middle ground. It’s simple to look at but there are some things that will cause you to question where you are and where to go next.

There's a lot going on in the maps in Outriders. Here's what each icon and symbol means.

In order to read the map in Outriders, you need to understand what each symbol means. Above you’ll see an example of a map you might see in the game, along with a host of icons. Here’s what all that means.

Three arrows: This is where you are currently. It will highlight only the area you are in as opposed to a detailed position of exactly where you are. For example, you can be standing on the line between two areas and it will just highlight the center of the area.

This is where you are currently. It will highlight only the area you are in as opposed to a detailed position of exactly where you are. For example, you can be standing on the line between two areas and it will just highlight the center of the area. Arrow with a diamond: This icon signifies a quest is in the area. This will help you figure out which locations either have a quest for you to pick up or one for you to complete.

This icon signifies a quest is in the area. This will help you figure out which locations either have a quest for you to pick up or one for you to complete. Star: This is the icon for the main quest.

This is the icon for the main quest. Flag: The flag is used to show a fast travel point. These will often be in areas with a few connections.

The flag is used to show a fast travel point. These will often be in areas with a few connections. Paw: A paw print is one of the beasts you can hunt as part of a side quest.

A paw print is one of the beasts you can hunt as part of a side quest. Reticle: The reticle or target is one of the wanted bounty targets.

The reticle or target is one of the wanted bounty targets. Lock: A lock over an area means that location is either unavailable or not part of the current quest you are on.

With those basics sorted, you should be able to quickly read the map and work out where you are, what quests are available around you, and where you should be going to get your next round of loot. Be sure to check out our guide on how to get Shards so you never have to worry about increasing your gear’s attributes. Stop by the Shacknews Outriders page for more helpful tips and info.