Ratchet & Clank (2016) will play at 60 FPS on PS5 after April update The 2016 Ratchet & Clank is getting an optimization update on PS5 in celebration of its free offering as part of the Play at Home program.

PlayStation and Insomniac Games delighted fans of the Ratchet & Clank series when they announced that the 2016 series reboot and film tie-in title would be coming to the PlayStation’s Play at Home program as a free game. It looks like that’s not all though. Insomniac recently announced that Ratchet & Clank 2016 will be getting a new optimization update that will allow it to play at 60 frames-per-second (FPS) on the PlayStation 5 this coming April.

Insomniac Games announced the upcoming update for Ratchet & Clank (2016) via the studio’s Twitter on March 29, 2021. According to Insomniac, the update coming to Ratchet & Clank is focused on improving its performance on the PS5. Reportedly, the update will allow the game to run at a stable 60 FPS specifically when playing on the PS5 console. The update is slated to arrive sometime in April 2021. There were no details on if any other improvements or fixes will be coming in the update.

Ratchet & Clank (2016) will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April! As part of the Play at Home campaign, download the game for free now through 3/31. #RatchetPS4https://t.co/Iw6CMNByFU pic.twitter.com/VEFiW3IMWK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 29, 2021

Insomniac Games’ improvement on the 2016 Ratchet & Clank is a pleasant surprise, coming after it was just announced that the game will be included in PlayStation’s Play at Home program. It’s currently available to claim and download for free on PS4 and PS5 consoles until March 31, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT. It’s a pretty great deal considering the base game was already a pretty great action-adventure experience. The update should serve to make the game an even better time for PS5 players and could help pass the time until the next title, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, arrives in June 2021.

We don’t have a concrete date for the update to Ratchet & Clank (2016) so stay tuned as we await further details about the upcoming PS5 improvement. We’ll have it right here on Shacknews as soon as new details become available. In the meantime, don’t forget to claim the game for free on the PS Store while you can if you haven’t already.