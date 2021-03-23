Rumor: New Nintendo Switch may use a DLSS-compatible Nvidia chip
Rumors are beginning to bubble up about what type of chip will be used in the rumored new Nintendo Switch.
More news has come out surrounding the new Nintendo Switch which was rumored to be coming out in Q4 of this year. According to reports, this Nintendo Switch will utilize a new Nvidia graphics chip capable of DLSS.
The news was reported on by Takashi Mochizuki and Ian King of Bloomberg. Their report states that Nintendo plans to use an upgraded graphics chip which supports Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).
Not only will the new Nintendo Switch feature DLSS, but it will also boast an OLED screen with 4K output, according to rumors circulating at the start of the month. All this new technology will be reflected in the price. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Kanterman states, “$349.99 will increase the value proposition of the device, but I still think Nintendo can drive strong demand even at $399.99.”
All this new tech will no doubt make the Nintendo Switch an appealing purchase for new users as well as those looking to upgrade. As it stands, while the Nintendo Switch is an impressive device, it could be made all the better with 4K functionality and DLSS support.
Whether or not the current chip shortage affects this rumored Nintendo Switch remains to be seen. Our own Chris Jarrard has put up a thought-provoking piece about this chip shortage, including looking into how we got here and what the path out looks like.
If the rumors about a new Nintendo Switch are true, then it is certainly shaping up to be a powerful increase over the current version. The next question is how Nintendo will handle this new increase in power difference between the old system and the new. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you updated on any news about a potential new Nintendo Switch.
Well this new switch probably isn’t targeted until at least this fall. But, I could see them stretching it out until this time next year around the anniversary of the original switch launch. By then, while not normalized, the component shortages should be improving. Mid year this year is when the slow recovery process is supposed to begin.
Whenever it does launch is when I suspect we’ll see BotW2 releasing.
The Tegra X1 which is used in the Switch is a pretty old chip at this point it's design is from 2015. Even on a newer architecture if it's cutdown significantly it's going to be a fair amount faster.
The new Tegra chip Orin which is based on Ampere is looking to be light years faster. Even if the cutdown model cuts the CPU cores in half from 12 to 6 and cuts the # of Cuda cores in half it's going to be a big leap.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tegra#Orin
Disappointed to read in the Bloomberg report that the DLSS will require per game integration. I was hoping for a global solution so even old games would benefit, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Hopefully Nintendo will at least go back and patch select titles like BotW.
That price increase means the scalper price will be $500+. If I can't get one at msrp, it'll be another hard pass until they're sitting on the shelf. Really curious to see what games they'll release at launch.
DLSS has always required game specific implementation. There's still only a short list of big PC games that use it for a reason.
There were rumors early last year that the next iteration of DLSS would work with any game that supports TAA, but I believe those turned out to be false. Or if they were legit leaks, nvidia still hasn't confirmed them. Still wouldn't be universal if true, and require some driver updates and game specific patches to work well. The rumors were mainly suggesting it would make it easier on the devs to implement, but again, just rumors.
That's not new info. I was hoping for DLSS 3.0 that didn't have to coded into the game (my assumption). I was hoping that with a new chip design they would be able to make this a premiere feature for the Switch and be a showcase of how Nvidia could deliver such a solution when they're allowed to be involved from the beginning. But, I guess "from the beginning" means with the game itself.
Fingers crossed they can at least make it easy for developers to retrofit older games. Like I said, I'm really hoping Nintendo will do this with some select titles.
how would that work? it has to be trained on a per game basis because games look different and that translates to different methods for translation. it may be possible to do a “the average game looks best” but would that work for all games? is it worth sacrificing the better performance from individual game training?
you’ve gotta crunch a bunch of deep learning passes and i’m not sure how that can be automatically done via hardware
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/nvidia-dlss-2-0-a-big-leap-in-ai-rendering/
One Network For All Games - The original DLSS required training the AI network for each new game. DLSS 2.0 trains using non-game-specific content, delivering a generalized network that works across games. This means faster game integrations, and ultimately more DLSS games.
Right. I assume you have to call an API to understand some component of the render pipeline for it to work. It's not just taking the frame buffer and "guessing" what the result should look like. Going with the frame buffer route would make it universal. Now that I think about it a minute, I guess it wouldn't be possible to do a global solution. Take an old game with dynamic resolution. The OS/hardware would have to force set/adjust the rendering target and then apply the AI at the framebuffer level. That may not actually work well. VS doing an API call in the render pipeline so the AI can sync with the dynamic res targets. Ya, that makes more sense why it has to be implemented into the game now that I think about it.
Fingers still crossed some key titles get patched for DLSS. Hopefully it's not hard to implement.
This is one of the few tech savy things that seems like it would be good for Nintendo. It doesn't require additional development muscle outside of integrating the DLSS api (and I have no idea how involved that is), but it doesn't require higher detailed assets, and is pretty much the next evolution of the chip they're already familiar with. Not to mention, in this case I'm sure Nvidia was able to fully tailor the chip to Nintendo's expectation. That X1 chip was already on the shelf and I always assumed Nintendo didn't want to pay for a ton of customization. Now they've got Scrooge McDuck money bin level of cash to throw at a custom solution. I fully expect this thing to be a solid "evolution" from the Switch, but not anything of a huge leap. That is just not the Nintendo way.
