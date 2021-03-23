New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rumor: New Nintendo Switch may use a DLSS-compatible Nvidia chip

Rumors are beginning to bubble up about what type of chip will be used in the rumored new Nintendo Switch.
Sam Chandler
14

More news has come out surrounding the new Nintendo Switch which was rumored to be coming out in Q4 of this year. According to reports, this Nintendo Switch will utilize a new Nvidia graphics chip capable of DLSS.

new nintendo switch dlss

The news was reported on by Takashi Mochizuki and Ian King of Bloomberg. Their report states that Nintendo plans to use an upgraded graphics chip which supports Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

Not only will the new Nintendo Switch feature DLSS, but it will also boast an OLED screen with 4K output, according to rumors circulating at the start of the month. All this new technology will be reflected in the price. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Kanterman states, “$349.99 will increase the value proposition of the device, but I still think Nintendo can drive strong demand even at $399.99.”

All this new tech will no doubt make the Nintendo Switch an appealing purchase for new users as well as those looking to upgrade. As it stands, while the Nintendo Switch is an impressive device, it could be made all the better with 4K functionality and DLSS support.

Whether or not the current chip shortage affects this rumored Nintendo Switch remains to be seen. Our own Chris Jarrard has put up a thought-provoking piece about this chip shortage, including looking into how we got here and what the path out looks like.

If the rumors about a new Nintendo Switch are true, then it is certainly shaping up to be a powerful increase over the current version. The next question is how Nintendo will handle this new increase in power difference between the old system and the new. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you updated on any news about a potential new Nintendo Switch.

    March 23, 2021 2:30 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Rumor: New Nintendo Switch may use a DLSS-compatible Nvidia chip

    • liquid_sinister mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 23, 2021 2:36 AM

      Oh this is sounding better and better everyday. Can you imagine playing Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in 4k on this? Metroid Prime 4?
      It's gonna be worse than finding a PS5 though, isn't it Shack? P.S. I don't have pants on.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 23, 2021 3:57 AM

        It will definitely be interesting to see how Nintendo handles the component shortage. However, that's probably not going to help vs scalpers. I really wish retailers would help more against this.

        • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 23, 2021 6:50 AM

          Well this new switch probably isn’t targeted until at least this fall. But, I could see them stretching it out until this time next year around the anniversary of the original switch launch. By then, while not normalized, the component shortages should be improving. Mid year this year is when the slow recovery process is supposed to begin.

          Whenever it does launch is when I suspect we’ll see BotW2 releasing.

          • daggot legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 23, 2021 7:04 AM

            BotW2 and Metroid 4 are the most obvious titles. Seems likely they'll try to target a fall/holiday 2021 release. Hopefully they don't force the release if the shortages are still an issue. That will only piss off customers and their own marketing department.

          • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            March 23, 2021 7:07 AM

            Earlier Bloomberg reports said production would start this June with planned release by holiday.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 23, 2021 4:22 AM

        I’m curious how much faster it would be. Nintendo never goes top spec so I’m going to guess maybe 50% more overall FPS which may get them to upscale
        4K from 1080P docked.

        • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 23, 2021 6:39 AM

          They're probably just going to run the same display resolution on even less powerful hardware. They'll market it as significantly improved battery life.

          Seems like something they'd do anyway.

          • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            March 23, 2021 7:07 AM

            The Tegra X1 which is used in the Switch is a pretty old chip at this point it's design is from 2015. Even on a newer architecture if it's cutdown significantly it's going to be a fair amount faster.

            The new Tegra chip Orin which is based on Ampere is looking to be light years faster. Even if the cutdown model cuts the CPU cores in half from 12 to 6 and cuts the # of Cuda cores in half it's going to be a big leap.

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tegra#Orin

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 23, 2021 4:05 AM

      Disappointed to read in the Bloomberg report that the DLSS will require per game integration. I was hoping for a global solution so even old games would benefit, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Hopefully Nintendo will at least go back and patch select titles like BotW.

      That price increase means the scalper price will be $500+. If I can't get one at msrp, it'll be another hard pass until they're sitting on the shelf. Really curious to see what games they'll release at launch.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 23, 2021 7:08 AM

        DLSS has always required game specific implementation. There's still only a short list of big PC games that use it for a reason.

        There were rumors early last year that the next iteration of DLSS would work with any game that supports TAA, but I believe those turned out to be false. Or if they were legit leaks, nvidia still hasn't confirmed them. Still wouldn't be universal if true, and require some driver updates and game specific patches to work well. The rumors were mainly suggesting it would make it easier on the devs to implement, but again, just rumors.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 23, 2021 7:31 AM

          That's not new info. I was hoping for DLSS 3.0 that didn't have to coded into the game (my assumption). I was hoping that with a new chip design they would be able to make this a premiere feature for the Switch and be a showcase of how Nvidia could deliver such a solution when they're allowed to be involved from the beginning. But, I guess "from the beginning" means with the game itself.

          Fingers crossed they can at least make it easy for developers to retrofit older games. Like I said, I'm really hoping Nintendo will do this with some select titles.

      • Audhuml4 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 23, 2021 8:02 AM

        how would that work? it has to be trained on a per game basis because games look different and that translates to different methods for translation. it may be possible to do a “the average game looks best” but would that work for all games? is it worth sacrificing the better performance from individual game training?

        you’ve gotta crunch a bunch of deep learning passes and i’m not sure how that can be automatically done via hardware

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 23, 2021 8:09 AM

          https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/nvidia-dlss-2-0-a-big-leap-in-ai-rendering/

          One Network For All Games - The original DLSS required training the AI network for each new game. DLSS 2.0 trains using non-game-specific content, delivering a generalized network that works across games. This means faster game integrations, and ultimately more DLSS games.

          • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            March 23, 2021 8:11 AM

            So you still need to add in support in your game, right?

            But it's not specific to that game or anything. It's like adding any other graphical feature?

            • daggot legacy 10 years
              reply
              March 23, 2021 8:17 AM

              Right. I assume you have to call an API to understand some component of the render pipeline for it to work. It's not just taking the frame buffer and "guessing" what the result should look like. Going with the frame buffer route would make it universal. Now that I think about it a minute, I guess it wouldn't be possible to do a global solution. Take an old game with dynamic resolution. The OS/hardware would have to force set/adjust the rendering target and then apply the AI at the framebuffer level. That may not actually work well. VS doing an API call in the render pipeline so the AI can sync with the dynamic res targets. Ya, that makes more sense why it has to be implemented into the game now that I think about it.

              Fingers still crossed some key titles get patched for DLSS. Hopefully it's not hard to implement.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 23, 2021 7:46 AM

      I can't imagine how difficult to obtain the Switch Pro is going to be if it releases this year....

      • kaddar0 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 23, 2021 8:50 AM

        I wonder what sorts of tradeoffs nintendo is going to make with this console to get it out in time. I'd personally rather they delay entirely to 2022 than take steps back in display or build quality.

    • Mr.SEX
      reply
      March 23, 2021 7:49 AM

      man, what a smart move that would be. nintendo doesn't really give a shit about raw gpu power, but leaning on dlss hardware to kinda/sorta fudge higher resolutions seems like the perfect move for nintendo

    • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 23, 2021 7:57 AM

      too tech savvy for nintendo. i'm skeptical.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 23, 2021 7:58 AM

        These are pretty stable and mature techs now.

        OLED, Tegra x2, DLSS, nothing that can't be done at scale in 2021/2022.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 23, 2021 8:13 AM

        This is one of the few tech savy things that seems like it would be good for Nintendo. It doesn't require additional development muscle outside of integrating the DLSS api (and I have no idea how involved that is), but it doesn't require higher detailed assets, and is pretty much the next evolution of the chip they're already familiar with. Not to mention, in this case I'm sure Nvidia was able to fully tailor the chip to Nintendo's expectation. That X1 chip was already on the shelf and I always assumed Nintendo didn't want to pay for a ton of customization. Now they've got Scrooge McDuck money bin level of cash to throw at a custom solution. I fully expect this thing to be a solid "evolution" from the Switch, but not anything of a huge leap. That is just not the Nintendo way.

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 23, 2021 8:03 AM

      Strap some JoyCcns on an RTX 3090 LETS GO

