Rumor: New Nintendo Switch may use a DLSS-compatible Nvidia chip Rumors are beginning to bubble up about what type of chip will be used in the rumored new Nintendo Switch.

More news has come out surrounding the new Nintendo Switch which was rumored to be coming out in Q4 of this year. According to reports, this Nintendo Switch will utilize a new Nvidia graphics chip capable of DLSS.

The news was reported on by Takashi Mochizuki and Ian King of Bloomberg. Their report states that Nintendo plans to use an upgraded graphics chip which supports Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

Not only will the new Nintendo Switch feature DLSS, but it will also boast an OLED screen with 4K output, according to rumors circulating at the start of the month. All this new technology will be reflected in the price. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Kanterman states, “$349.99 will increase the value proposition of the device, but I still think Nintendo can drive strong demand even at $399.99.”

All this new tech will no doubt make the Nintendo Switch an appealing purchase for new users as well as those looking to upgrade. As it stands, while the Nintendo Switch is an impressive device, it could be made all the better with 4K functionality and DLSS support.

Whether or not the current chip shortage affects this rumored Nintendo Switch remains to be seen. Our own Chris Jarrard has put up a thought-provoking piece about this chip shortage, including looking into how we got here and what the path out looks like.

If the rumors about a new Nintendo Switch are true, then it is certainly shaping up to be a powerful increase over the current version. The next question is how Nintendo will handle this new increase in power difference between the old system and the new. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you updated on any news about a potential new Nintendo Switch.