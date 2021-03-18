Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 1.9.0 patch notes launch Bunny Day seasonal event St. Patrick's Day and, by extension, Shamrock Day are over in Animal Crossing, so now it's time to look forward to the egg-hunting goodness of Bunny Day!

Bunny Day is a fun and exciting part of the Animal Crossing universe that acts as a stand-in for the Easter period of the year in the game. The Easter bunny shows up, eggs are abound, and there’s plenty of new items and decorations to collect. With that in mind, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has dropped some new patch notes, including the kick off of the latest Bunny Day seasonal event. We’ve gathered that and the rest of the full patch notes here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 1.9.0 patch notes

[Announcement]

The latest #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons update is available now! Download the update and make the most out of all the Custom Designs additions, plus new seasonal items, and compatibility with the upcoming Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack amiibo cards. pic.twitter.com/R7cS4YZqEZ — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 18, 2021

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 1.9.0 patch notes launched on the Nintendo Support website on March 18, 2021. The headliner of the notes is definitely the Bunny Day seasonal event, which has been updated. Starting on April 1, Bunny Day mascot Zipper will show his eerily happy face and show up to start dancing and usher in a new year of Bunny Day egg hunts and fun. There are also other cool new additions like the Animal Crossing x Sanrio collaboration and new Custom Design Editor+. You can see the full notes below.

General updates

The Bunny Day seasonal event has been updated.

Additional support for the Sanrio® Collaboration amiibo cards has been added.

New miles redemption options have been added to the Nook Stop. Custom Design Pro Editor+ Adds additional custom design slots and new pattern options. Custom Designs Portal* Adds access to the Custom Designs Portal from the Custom Designs app.

The following content has also been added: Additional limited-time seasonal items from Nook Shopping. Nintendo Switch Online membership item*.



*A Nintendo Switch Online membership (paid service) is required to use the Custom Designs Portal and obtain the Nintendo Switch Online membership item.

Fixed issues

Fixed an issue from Ver. 1.4.0 where if a player used a wand to transform, then swapped their wand for another item while their pockets are full, the player would no longer be able to remove the transformation outfit.

Fixed an issue from Ver. 1.7.0 involving kits where a player could dig where they normally shouldn’t be able to if they change their mind after using the “Let me imagine it...” option.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

And that covers the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.9.0 patch notes. There’s also a new Island Tour Creator feature on the way very shortly. If you want to spruce up your island and get it ready to show off, be sure to check out our extensive Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide portal to help you along to your ideal island getaway!