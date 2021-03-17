New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
Horizon Zero Dawn is free in April as part of Sony Play at Home

The freebies keep on coming through Sony's Play at Home 2021 initiative and the next big offering will be the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The PlayStation team has already gone big for its Play at Home 2021 program. Sony is now looking to go even bigger, lining up another ten free games for the month of March. If that's not enough, PlayStation owners will soon be able to pick up one of the biggest first-party efforts of the PS4 generation. Starting in April, the full Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be free to claim and keep.

Starting on April 19, 2021 at 8PM PT, all PS4 owners can pick up Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. If you're on PS5, the game will also be playable via backwards compatibility. This package will contain both the original Horizon Zero Dawn game, as well as The Frozen Wilds, which is the expansion that released shortly afterwards.

If you can't wait until April 19, you'll want to mark your calendar for next Thursday, March 25. PlayStation will offer up another ten PS4 games to own for free. According to PlayStation.Blog, those games are:

  • Abzu
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Rez Infinite (PSVR optional)
  • Subnautica
  • The Witness
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR required)
  • Moss (PSVR required)
  • Thumper (PSVR required)
  • Paper Beast (PSVR required)
Enter the Gungeon is among the games that will be available for free starting next week

The aforementioned ten games will be available from March 25 at 8PM PT through April 22 at 8PM PT. All of this is in addition to the PlayStation 4 version of Ratchet & Clank, which is currently free to own right now through March 31 at 8PM PT.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available for free for all PS5 and PS4 owners, regardless of PlayStation Plus subscription status, from April 19 until May 14 at 8PM PT. That should help kill some time until more information is offered on the eventual sequel, Horizon: Forbidden West.

