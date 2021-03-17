SLUG Foreman Keycard - The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Find out where to get the SLUG Foreman Keycard in The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos.

The SLUG Foreman Keycard is one of many keycards you can find in The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos, though it is one of the easiest to find. In this guide, we’ll break down how to get the SLUG Foreman Keycard, which you’ll need to access a terminal inside of the SLUG Freight Storage and Processing building.

SLUG Foreman Keycard

Players can find the SLUG Foreman Keycard inside of the SLUG Freight Storage and Processing building that is found in Piraeus Spaceport. You’ll need to speak with Sedrik Kincannon before you can access this building without getting in trouble, and you will have to visit the building during the Lord of Blight questline, where Kincannon asks you to look into something for him.

Talk with Ella Tinsley to pick up the SLUG Foreman Keycard.

Once you enter the building, head through the lobby door and into the main area. This is the same building where you can obtain the SLUG Worker Identity Card and the All In, a Heavy Weapon available in Murder on Eridanos. For now, though, head up the stairs and follow them around to the second level. The terminal in question is located in this room, but you’ll also find Ella Tinsley, the SLUG Foreman waiting at her desk.

Approach and talk to Ella to learn more about the problem that Kincannon is dealing with. As you finish talking with her, she’ll grant you the SLUG Foreman Keycard. After you speak with her, turn around and access the terminal at the desk. You’ll be able to scan the SLUG Foreman Keycard to gain access to the files inside.

You can gain access to the Foreman's Terminal after you acquire the SLUG Foreman Keycard.

Now that you’ve got the SLUG Foreman Keycard, and you know how to use it, you can complete Lord of Blight and dig a bit deeper into the mysteries surrounding Halcyon Helen’s untimely death. For more help solving that mystery, you can head back over to our The Outer World guide, where we’ve broken down all the keycard locations you need to know about, as well as how to solve the murder of Halcyon Helen.