All In Heavy Weapon - The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Learn how to get the new All In Heavy Weapon in The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos.

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos brings a ton of new quests and weapons to the game, including All In, a new Heavy Weapon LMG that players can get their hands on fairly early in the DLC.

All In Heavy Weapon - The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

Players looking to get their hands on All In will need to work their way through the main series of quests in Murder on Eridanos until they obtain the quest titled Lord of Blight. Once you have this quest, head over to the Piraeus Spaceport and speak with Sedrick Kincannon about Halcyon Helen and he’ll offer you another mystery to solve.

You need clearance to get the All In Heavy Weapon in The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos.

You will need to go along with this quest if you want to get All In, as it allows you to get inside of the SubLight Freight Storage & Processing building. Without accepting the quest, you won’t get access to the front door, which means you’ll need to sneak into the building. While you can sneak in, there are multiple guards inside, and some of them can spot you as soon as you enter the building, meaning a gunfight will ensue. If you don’t mind fighting your way through, then you can head around the building to the back entrance up the ramp. However, if you prefer to keep things a bit more diplomatic—which we recommend this early on in the DLC—then you’ll want to go through the front door.

After getting access to the building, head through the lobby door and into the main area. The person you need to speak to in order to continue the quest is up the ramp in front of you. However, you’re going to want to make your way to the right and then turn right again once you move around various crates and shipping containers.

Follow this path back to find a Sprat of Unusual Size that you can scan with the Discrepancy Amplifier. Scan it for some details and then turn back to the way you came in and follow the path past some shelves to the end, where you should see some purple/pinkish light reflecting off the crates.

Turn the corner and you should see a table with playing cards and other junk on it. All In can be found leaning against the inside of this shipping container. Grab it to add the weapon to your arsenal.

You can find the All In resting against a wall inside of a shipping container.

As a Heavy Weapon, the All in is exceptional for players that enjoy using light-machine guns. This particular LMG uses Light Ammo, so keep that in mind before equipping it. It had better stats than any of the weapons that we had equipped at the time, so we went ahead and added it to our main weapons line-up, which proved quite useful in a few combat encounters later on.

Now that you know how to get the All In Heavy Weapon, head back over to our The Outer Worlds guide for more useful information. You can also grab the SLUG Worker ID Card from the SubLight Freight Storage & Processing building, so check out our guide on that before you go.