SLUG Worker Identity Card - The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

There are plenty of doors to unlock and restricted areas to explore in The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos. If you want to get into some of these areas without issue, you can also obtain cards like the SLUG Worker Identity Card. This device will automatically equip in certain areas, allowing you to appear as a member of SLUG for a limited time.

SLUG Worker Identity Card

The SLUG Worker Identity Cartridge—often referred to as the SLUG Worker Identity Card—is a useful little device that can be found inside of the Piraeus Spaceport. More specifically, it can be found inside the SubLight Freight Storage & Processing building. You can enter this building after talking with Sedrick Kincannon during the quest Lord of Blight.

Once you enter the SubLight Freight Storage and Processing building, talk with the worker behind the glass window to the right. You can continue through the lobby door ahead to gain access to the main area. This is also where you’ll find the All In, a Heavy Weapon you can obtain in Murder on Eridanos.

You can steal the SLUG Worker Identity Card from the office just inside of SubLight Freight Storage and Processing.

To find the SLUG Worker Identity Card, though, you’re going to want to veer right as soon as you exit the door from the lobby and then head through the doorway that leads to where the worker is seated. You’ll have to sneak to steal the identity card, but it can be found on top of some boxes on the bottom level of the shelves that line the wall inside of this room.

Once you’ve obtained the SLUG Worker Identity Card, it will automatically equip inside of restricted areas. It doesn’t last forever, though, so make sure you move through those areas quickly. It’s also possible that SLUG employees could recognize you, which appears to make the timer on the identity card count down quicker.

