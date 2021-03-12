New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Dying Light 2 dev update will finally share new details about the game next week

Whether it's good or bad news remains to be seen, but after months of silence we'll finally get an update on what's going on with Dying Light 2.
TJ Denzer
1

Dying Light 2 has been radio silent for several months. During that time and even before, Techland shed leads on the game that left many wondering about its fate, and further, more recent troubles at the studio haven’t helped either. That said, it looks like we’re finally about to get some kind of idea of what’s going on with it. Techland has announced an upcoming development update that will shed light on what’s going on with Dying Light 2 next week.

Techland announced the upcoming Dying Light 2 development update via the Dying Light Twitter on March 12, 2021. According to the announcement, Techland will go live on March 17, 2021 with an update for Dying Light 2 that will go into details about the current “Dying Light 2 development process.” Given all of the seeming troubles the studios has faced, as well as the silence for the most part from Techland itself, this should hopefully be illuminating as to the current and future state of the game.

Among its many issues, Techland was one of several gaming companies caught up in 2020’s wave of sexual harassment and workplace conduct allegations, forcing it to cut ties with designer and writer Chris Avellone amid said allegations. Months later, long time Techland art director Pawel Selinger suddenly left his position at the company and with the game as well. Then, only weeks ago, Techland was highlighted in allegations of toxic management within the company. In all of this, it has been a very long time since we heard anything about what’s going on with Dying Light 2.

It will remain to be seen what kind of news March 17 brings, given the cryptic nature of the announcement. That said, whatever is going on with Dying Light 2, you can expect to find out about it here at Shacknews as information becomes available.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola