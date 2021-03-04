The Silver Case 2425 brings Suda51's first two games to Nintendo Switch in June Grasshopper Manufacture's The Silver Case and The 25th Ward will come together in one package on the Nintendo Switch in June 2021.

These days, Goichi “Suda51” Suda and Grasshopper Manufacture is far more well known for games like No More Heroes (particularly the hotly anticipated No More Heroes 3 later this year). That said, Suda51 and Grasshopper have come quite a long way from their original start on murder investigation games The Silver Case and The 25th Ward. Now, Grasshopper is bringing that beginning back to modern players with these two collected games gathered into one set, The Silver Case 2425, and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch this June.

Suda51 announced the US launch of The Silver Case 2425 for the Nintendo Switch at the start of the New Game + Expo on March 4, 2021. The Silver Case originally launched in 1999 and The 25th Ward came out in 2005, both marking Grasshopper Manufacture’s entry into the gaming space. These games will be gathered in one place with The Silver Case 2425 on the Nintendo Switch, coming on July 6, 2021.

Dive into a dark world of mystery and intrigue with The Silver Case 2425! Immerse yourself in SUDA51's take on classic crime thrillers, featuring The Silver Case and its long-lost sequel, The 25th Ward: The Silver Case. #TheSilverCase #The25thWard #TheSilverCase2425 pic.twitter.com/Fk762GNdh1 — NewGamePlusExpo (@newgameplusexpo) March 4, 2021

In this series, players engage in an immersive murder mystery taking place a city known as 24 Wards. When a series of mysterious and bizarre murders prompts the creation of the Heinous Crimes Unit, players will take on the role of several characters on the trail of a serial killer.

It will still be some time before we get to play No More Heroes 3, but The Silver Case and 25th Ward will take players back to a formative moment of Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda51 history. Players will go through mini-games, follow the clues and use all of the logic at their disposal to try to crack the cases in these games.

With The Silver Case 2425 coming to Nintendo Switch, keep an eye out if you’re looking for a solid investigative mystery game. We’ll have more details and information as we get closer to the launch date in July 2021.