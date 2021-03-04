New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Silver Case 2425 brings Suda51's first two games to Nintendo Switch in June

Grasshopper Manufacture's The Silver Case and The 25th Ward will come together in one package on the Nintendo Switch in June 2021.
TJ Denzer
2

These days, Goichi “Suda51” Suda and Grasshopper Manufacture is far more well known for games like No More Heroes (particularly the hotly anticipated No More Heroes 3 later this year). That said, Suda51 and Grasshopper have come quite a long way from their original start on murder investigation games The Silver Case and The 25th Ward. Now, Grasshopper is bringing that beginning back to modern players with these two collected games gathered into one set, The Silver Case 2425, and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch this June.

Suda51 announced the US launch of The Silver Case 2425 for the Nintendo Switch at the start of the New Game + Expo on March 4, 2021. The Silver Case originally launched in 1999 and The 25th Ward came out in 2005, both marking Grasshopper Manufacture’s entry into the gaming space. These games will be gathered in one place with The Silver Case 2425 on the Nintendo Switch, coming on July 6, 2021.

In this series, players engage in an immersive murder mystery taking place a city known as 24 Wards. When a series of mysterious and bizarre murders prompts the creation of the Heinous Crimes Unit, players will take on the role of several characters on the trail of a serial killer.

It will still be some time before we get to play No More Heroes 3, but The Silver Case and 25th Ward will take players back to a formative moment of Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda51 history. Players will go through mini-games, follow the clues and use all of the logic at their disposal to try to crack the cases in these games.

With The Silver Case 2425 coming to Nintendo Switch, keep an eye out if you’re looking for a solid investigative mystery game. We’ll have more details and information as we get closer to the launch date in July 2021.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

