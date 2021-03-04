Monster Hunter & Ghosts 'n Goblins Mii Fighter costumes coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate You'll soon be able to dress your Mii Fighters up in a few new outfits based on Monster Hunter and Ghosts 'n Goblins characters.

With each new addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate official roster comes a collection of other content along with it to continually customize your Mii Fighter characters. Pyra and Mythra are on their way to the Smash Ultimate roster from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, so of course that means we’re getting new costumes as well. This time around, the new Mii Fighter costumes will be coming from Monster Hunter and Ghosts ‘n Goblins, and they launch today.

The new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mii Fighter costumes were revealed alongside details of Mythra and Pyra in a new Mr. Sakurai Presents livestream on March 4, 2021. Pyra and Mythra were given a launch date of later the same day, and with them come the new costumes. With Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection having just released and Monster Hunter Rise right around the corner, these two franchises were the centerpiece of the new cosmetics. From Monster Hunter, players are getting Hunter Equipment and Rathalos Equipment costumes for Swordfighters. They’re also getting a Felyne hat for use on any Mii Fighter.

On the Ghosts ‘n Goblins side, players will be able to pick up an Arthur costume for Mii Swordfighters. Having had himself an all-new and pretty successful romp in Resurrection, Arthur is probably ready for anything the Smash roster throws at him as your new Mii Fighter. All costume items will be available for pick-up on the same day as Mythra and Pyra, March 4. You can get them for $.75 each. They are not included as a part of the Fighters Pass or Fighters Pass Volume 2 content.

With Monster Hunter and Ghosts ‘n Goblins costumes joining the launch of Pyra and Mythra later today in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, be sure to be on the look out for Version 11.0.0 patch notes later today. We’ll have the full details here as they become available.