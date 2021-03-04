Pyra & Mythra's Smash Bros Ultimate release date is later today Those looking to get their hands on Xenoblade Chronicles 2 characters Pyra and Mythra will be happy to know they're launching Super Smash Bros. Ultimate today.

March 4 was a pretty enjoyable day for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. We got a good look at the newest DLC fighter coming to the Fighters Pass Volume 2 collection. Coming from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Pyra and Mythra are two sides of the same coin, with the former bringing fire and power to her arsenal and the latter bringing speed and the element of light. So when can you play them? According to Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Masahiro Sakurai, later today!

Sakurai went into full details on Pyra and Mythra for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in a Mr. Sakurai Presents livestream on March 4, 2021. We got a good look at how Pyra and Mythra handle, including the ability to switch between the two characters at will. Where Pyra has power for netting KOs, Mythra features speed for more easily connecting attacks. That makes them a formidable all-in-one duo. What’s more, we’ll be able to play them perhaps sooner than expected. Pyra and Mythra release on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as singular DLC or part of Fighters Pass Volume 2 on later on March 4, 2021.

Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are the fourth character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC, and they launch later on March 4, 2021.

Pyra and Mythra mark the fourth character to arrive in the overall Super Smash Bros. Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC roster. The arrival of this Xenoblade Chronicles 2 hybrid fighter follows the likes of Min-Min from ARMS, Steve and Alex from Minecraft, and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7. Of course, as always, Mythra and Pyra also come with a new stage in the form of the Cloud Sea of Alrest, in which the stage is set on the back of a sky dragon as players sour through the clouds around Titans from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. A wealth of music from the game will also release with Mythra and Pyra today. And just for fun, here's what Kirby will look like when he swallows them.

Kirby will have a different form based on if he swallows Pyra or Mythra as the active fighter.

It won’t be long before Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gets its next patch and launches Pyra and Mythra officially, so stay tuned for patch notes as they become available!