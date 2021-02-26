Monster Hunter Rise has a PC port in development for 2022 Recently, the project leads of Monster Hunter Rise revealed that they're working on development of a PC port of the game which should arrive in 2022.

With the launch of Monster Hunter Rise pretty much right around the corner for Nintendo Switch players, it won’t be long before many of us are swinging back into the rhythm and grind of the hunt. It will originally be Switch only at launch, but PC players who finally got a quality taste of the action with Monster Hunter World are going to be left out in the cold forever. Apparently, there’s a PC port of Monster Hunter Rise in the works and Capcom is aiming to launch it in 2022.

The confirmation of a Monster Hunter Rise PC port came directly from a conversation with the leads on the game, Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Director Yasunori Ichinose, as reported by FanByte. According to Tsujimoto and Ichinose, a Monster Hunter Rise PC port is in development and planned for release in 2022. They cautioned that it is still too early to share any further concrete details, but PC players can at least take comfort in the fact that it is happening.

Word of a Monster Hunter Rise PC port first started floating around in November 2020 when a hack of Capcom databases apparently stole a multitude of confidential information and leaked it onto the internet. This included the possibility of a Monster Hunter Rise PC launch, but the documents were outdated and left plenty of room for speculation and skepticism at the time. With this official confirmation by Monster Hunter Rise leadership, it seems PC players will have plenty to look forward to.

With Monster Hunter Rise slated for Nintendo Switch release on March 26, 2021, be sure to check out all of our coverage of the game, including hands-on impressions of the Monster Hunter Rise demo. Stay tuned for further details such as a concrete release date for the 2022 PC port of the game.