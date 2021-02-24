Starfield Evening of Wishes 2021 auction will let a winner design a character in the game In benefit to the Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic organization, the winner of Bethesda's auction will get to help make a character in the game alongside scoring a new Xbox Series X.

We still don’t know a lot about Xbox’s spacefaring RPG Starfield other than the fact that it will be set in the cosmos on a sci-fi adventure. Details have been very slim about the game. That said, it looks like those interested in it may have a unique opportunity to be a part of Starfield in an ongoing Make-A-Wish Foundation Evening of Wishes 2021 event auction. Bethesda has put up an auction that will allow the winner to help design a character in the game and win an Xbox Series X and games to go with it.

Bethesda revealed the auction item via the Bethesda Game Studios Twitter on February 23, 2021. Taking in the Evening of Wishes Auction leading up the main charity event on February 28, 2021, would be participants can bid for a chance at winning a package arranged by Bethesda around the developer’s upcoming game Starfield. A single winner will get to schedule a session with Bethesda following February 28 to help design a character in the game.

We're delighted to provide the opportunity to design a character for Starfield to one lucky winner - as well as an Xbox Series X and a bunch games. https://t.co/t11jBSc1Z6



The auction is live now and benefits @WishMidAtlantic so they can continue granting Wishes❤️ pic.twitter.com/zg7SKtzuM8 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) February 23, 2021

If that wasn’t enough, Bethesda is also giving the winner everything they’ll need to play Starfield when it comes out and more. The package comes with an Xbox Series X and a library of Bethesda titles including the Wolfenstein games, the Dishonored games, The Evil Within games, the Doom remake games, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls 5 and Online, and more.

Given that we know little of Starfield beyond ship and character model rumors and Todd Howard’s claim that the game will feature Bethesda’s largest in-game map yet, it’s hard to guess when the real prize of the Starfield auction will come to fruition, but with the proceeds going to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation Mid Atlantic chapter, it’s certainly money going towards a good cause. In the meantime if further news on Starfield comes out, you can expect to find it here at Shacknews.