Rumor: Starfield leak reveals images of supposed character model, spaceship, and HUD Players sick of waiting for an official release have done their own work and allegedly discovered leaked images of Starfield.

We’re still likely years out from Starfield, so it’s no wonder gamers are searching high and low for new information. As it so happens, a series of images have leaked online, all of which are purportedly from Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG, Starfield.

The leak appears to have surfaced on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit. A simple Imgur link posted by Electrical-Ad-8659 leads to the three images you see below.

The first of these images is a rather simple UI featuring an O2 and CO2 meter, along with what could be a radar. There are also a couple of other details here, such as the point at the top of the circle (which often is used to represent north), a vertical scale with a G (perhaps representing gravity) and an internal arrow with a 1.

This next image is of a beaten-up spaceship. There are hazard signs along various edges, with clear markings on what could be the fuel tanks. Whether this is the player’s ship, a vessel players might encounter, or something else is entirely unknown.

The last image in the stack is of a third-person shot, featuring the HUD element from before. In the lower-right is another element, including what appears to be some kind of rifle with no ammo, potentially a grenade counter, and a health and stamina bar. The character looks to be equipped with a jetpack on its rather slim and stylish spacesuit. As for what they’re looking at? Could be a habitat, might also be a ship.

Now, as with all leaks, take this with a grain of salt. It might just be some clever 3D modeller out there putting together something that looks like Starfield. Alternatively, it could be the real deal. We’re likely not going to know for quite a while.

Starfield was first spotted on the horizon back in 2016 when ZeniMax filed a trademark application for the name. It wasn’t until E3 2018 that Bethesda officially unveiled Starfield, confirming its existence. Since then, little has been heard about Bethesda’s sci-fi game.

With no official screenshots, no trailers or gameplay, and no word from Bethesda, all we can really do is hope these Starfield images are legit. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date should more information arise.