Yookah-Laylee developer Playtonic launches publishing label with three projects upcoming Playtonic Friends will act as a publishing arm to the company alongside its own game development.

Playtonic has done decently for itself over the years. Breaking off from Rare to pursue a new era of 3D platforming games, Playtonic has successfully launched two titles in its Yookah-Laylee franchise. Now it would seem that the company is turning its attention towards aiding other developers in their pursuits as well. A new publishing label has been announced, Playtonic Friends, which has already secured partnership with three studios for their upcoming projects in addition to Playtonic’s own development efforts.

Playtonic announced the new Playtonic Friends publishing label via a press release on its website and video on its YouTube channel to go with it. Reportedly, the first three studios working with Playtonic Friends are Awe Interactive (BPM: Bullets Per Minute), Fabraz (Slime-san), and okidokico (OK Golf). Details on their projects are unavailable at this time. However, Playtonic also went out of its way to assure fans it would still be making its own games and has several new projects in the works, including new Yookah-Laylee games.

“There are many more adventures on the way for Yooka-Laylee and friends,” the blog reads. “We’ve got nowt to reveal just yet, though we can say there are multiple things in the works…”

The press release was a little vague about when we’ll hear what’s coming next for Playtonic, though it also seems to suggest that 2021 is going to be a big year for the group.

“Good things come to those who wait! We have an exciting year ahead of us,” Playtonic teases.

Indeed, it was a fairly quiet 2020 for the Playtonic crew. Last we’d heard, it was squashing rumors of work on a Banjo-Kazooie game and releasing a demo of its then recent Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair.

With that in mind, it seems like 2021 is going to be a much louder year for Playtonic. Whether it’s new Yookah-Laylee or the fruits of its publishing efforts under Playtonic Friends, stay tuned for whatever comes next, right here at Shacknews.