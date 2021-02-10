Apex Legends update fixes Bloodhound glitch and more A new Apex Legends patch fixes several issues found in Season 8.

Apex Legends recently launched Season 8, adding a new playable character, weapon, and a slew of changes to the King Canyons map. Of course, with the massive update came some new bugs that players quickly identified when jumping into the fun. Now, developer Respawn Entertainment is addressing said issues. A new hotfix has been issued to Apex Legends, resolving several bugs.

Apex Legends hotfix patch notes

Developer Respawn Entertainment shared the patch notes for the new Apex Legends hotfix on its official Twitter account on February 10, 2021. Here are the changes made in the new hotfix:

Players not being scanned by Bloodhound's tactical if already scanned by a different Bloodhound's tactical

Errors related to explosive holds on Kings Canyon

Various stability fixes

Re-enabled some dialogue that was wrongly disabled

When Season 8 began this month, fans quickly noticed some new bugs in Apex Legends. Most harmful to gameplay was the glitch that would stop a player from being scanned by Bloodhound’s tactical ability if they had already been scanned by another team’s Bloodhound. Another issue surrounded the explosive holds, newly added structures that house rare weapons and gear. Both of these issues, along with some standard stability fixes, are present in the latest hotfix for Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is currently in the middle of the Anniversary Collection Event, as the game celebrated its two-year anniversary this year. Season 8 also introduced Fuse, the game’s 14th legend, as well as Gold Magazines. For more on Apex Legends, stick with us here on Shacknews.