Apex Legends update fixes Bloodhound glitch and more

A new Apex Legends patch fixes several issues found in Season 8.
Donovan Erskine
Apex Legends recently launched Season 8, adding a new playable character, weapon, and a slew of changes to the King Canyons map. Of course, with the massive update came some new bugs that players quickly identified when jumping into the fun. Now, developer Respawn Entertainment is addressing said issues. A new hotfix has been issued to Apex Legends, resolving several bugs.

Apex Legends hotfix patch notes

Developer Respawn Entertainment shared the patch notes for the new Apex Legends hotfix on its official Twitter account on February 10, 2021. Here are the changes made in the new hotfix:

  • Players not being scanned by Bloodhound's tactical if already scanned by a different Bloodhound's tactical
  • Errors related to explosive holds on Kings Canyon
  • Various stability fixes
  • Re-enabled some dialogue that was wrongly disabled

When Season 8 began this month, fans quickly noticed some new bugs in Apex Legends. Most harmful to gameplay was the glitch that would stop a player from being scanned by Bloodhound’s tactical ability if they had already been scanned by another team’s Bloodhound. Another issue surrounded the explosive holds, newly added structures that house rare weapons and gear. Both of these issues, along with some standard stability fixes, are present in the latest hotfix for Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is currently in the middle of the Anniversary Collection Event, as the game celebrated its two-year anniversary this year. Season 8 also introduced Fuse, the game’s 14th legend, as well as Gold Magazines. For more on Apex Legends, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

