Fuse abilities & tips guide - Apex Legends Here are all of Fuse's abilities in Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Season 8 sees the introduction of Fuse, the game’s newest playable Legend. Hailing from Salvo, Fuse is an explosives specialist looking to make a boom in the Apex Games. Let’s take a look at Fuse’s abilities and the best way to play the new character in Apex Legends.

Fuse abilities - Apex Legends

Passive: Grenadier - Fuse’s mechanical arm throws ordinances farther, faster and more accurately. Fuse can also stack more grenades per inventory slot than other Legends.

Tactical: Knuckle Cluster - Deploy a cluster bomb that splinters out mini-concussion mines.

- Deploy a cluster bomb that splinters out mini-concussion mines. Ultimate: The Motherlode - Bring out Fuse’s rocket launcher “Wally” to drop an ordnance that surrounds the target in a ring of flames.

What players will find most useful is Fuse’s passive ability. Being able to stack more explosive projectiles and throw them more accurately will be helpful in setting your team up for success. If you’re a player that likes to fling a few Thermites and Arc Stars before engaging an enemy squad, Fuse might be your guy.

Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster is a fairly standard concussive attack that will throw enemy players off their game, useful in most combat situations. His Ultimate Ability, The Motherlode, is excellent for not only dealing heavy damage, but locking down points of interests. You could potentially use it to seal off a Respawn Beacon, or to torch enemies making a play for a supply crate.

Fuse is the 16th Legend in Apex Legends, and arrives with the start of Season 8 on February 2. Apex Legends Season 8 will also add the new 30-30 Repeater weapon, as well as gold magazines. The new season will also see major cosmetic changes to the Kings Canyon map, which developer Respawn Entertainment recently detailed. For more on the free-to-play Battle Royale, bookmark the Apex Legends topic page here on Shacknews.