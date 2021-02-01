New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fuse abilities & tips guide - Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 8 sees the introduction of Fuse, the game’s newest playable Legend. Hailing from Salvo, Fuse is an explosives specialist looking to make a boom in the Apex Games. Let’s take a look at Fuse’s abilities and the best way to play the new character in Apex Legends.

Fuse abilities - Apex Legends

  • Passive: Grenadier - Fuse’s mechanical arm throws ordinances farther, faster and more accurately. Fuse can also stack more grenades per inventory slot than other Legends.
  • Tactical: Knuckle Cluster - Deploy a cluster bomb that splinters out mini-concussion mines.
  • Ultimate: The Motherlode - Bring out Fuse’s rocket launcher “Wally” to drop an ordnance that surrounds the target in a ring of flames.

What players will find most useful is Fuse’s passive ability. Being able to stack more explosive projectiles and throw them more accurately will be helpful in setting your team up for success. If you’re a player that likes to fling a few Thermites and Arc Stars before engaging an enemy squad, Fuse might be your guy.

Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster is a fairly standard concussive attack that will throw enemy players off their game, useful in most combat situations. His Ultimate Ability, The Motherlode, is excellent for not only dealing heavy damage, but locking down points of interests. You could potentially use it to seal off a Respawn Beacon, or to torch enemies making a play for a supply crate.

Fuse is the 16th Legend in Apex Legends, and arrives with the start of Season 8 on February 2. Apex Legends Season 8 will also add the new 30-30 Repeater weapon, as well as gold magazines. The new season will also see major cosmetic changes to the Kings Canyon map, which developer Respawn Entertainment recently detailed. For more on the free-to-play Battle Royale, bookmark the Apex Legends topic page here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

