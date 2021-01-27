No Man's Sky update 3.15 patch notes takes aim at several PS5 optimizations & fixes No Man's Sky's 'Next Generation Patch' 3.15 makes a number of fixes and improvements to the PS5 edition, including smaller file size and PSVR improvements.

As we charge headlong into the new year and a new generation of gaming, developers are continually putting together improvements specifically with the next-gen consoles and technology in mind. Such is the case with No Man’s Sky, which is now playable on Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5. However, simply being playable is one thing. Actually taking advantage of next-gen hardware is another, and No Man’s Sky’s update 3.15 takes hefty aim at doing just that on the PS5 this time out. We’ve got the patch notes for the new patch right here.

No Man's Sky update 3.15 patch notes

One of the utmost focuses of the No Man's Sky update 3.15 patch is the optimization of performance on PSVR for the PS5 console.

Hello Games and Sean Murray dropped the patch notes for No Man’s Sky update 3.15 on January 27, 2021. Considered a hotfix, update 3.15 brings a number of fixes and optimizations focused on next-gen systems. There’s a little something for the Xbox Series S, but most of these notes focus entirely on the PlayStation 5, including file size optimization and performance improvements on PSVR. The full list of notes can be found below.

Stability improvements on PC.

Resolution and performance for PSVR have been significantly improved when running on a PS5.

Fixed a rendering-related crash on PS5.

Xbox Series S in high quality mode now has the improved ultra settings introduced in the Next Generation Update.

Loading times on PS5 have been improved.

PS5 install size has been optimized.

And that covers the short and sweet patch notes for No Man’s Sky update 3.15. This patch is live now and should make PS5 play that much better. No Man’s Sky had a pretty incredible 2020 of content featuring the likes of living ships, horror-themed Desolation content, and even a complete overhaul in the No Man’s Sky: Origins update to name a few. With the game now having arrived on next-gen, we’ll still expect optimizations here and there, but we’re also looking forward to another excellent year of No Man’s Sky goodies from the folks at Hello Games. Be sure to stay tuned for all of the latest on the game here at Shacknews.