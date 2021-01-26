Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale event arrives next month Animal Crossing: New Horizons' latest event arrives this February.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is approaching its one-year anniversary, and Nintendo has continued to supply the game’s players with new content. The game’s next big update is set to arrive this week. Nintendo has released a new video that dives into the update, revealing the Festivale event that will take place in February.

Nintendo posted a brief video on the company’s official YouTube channel on January 26, 2021, that detailed what players can expect to see in the game’s next update. Starting January 28, players will see Pavé start to show up on the island. Players can collect colorful feathers around the island and bring them back to Pavé to see him do a silly dance, and likely give the player rewards. This will lead up to the Festivale event on February 15, which, like other events, will bring about themed cosmetics and items for players to pick up.

At the end of the trailer, Nintendo teases the next major update coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The previously announced Super Mario content will arrive with the major update in March. We still don’t know exactly what to expect from the Mario event, but it’s likely we’ll get a similar video showcasing it in the near future.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can download the update and jump into the new additions when it goes live on January 28. If you need help tracking down rare fish or bugs, consider checking out our ACNH guide hub. For more news and updates on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, stick with us right here on Shacknews.