League of Legends Season 2021 gets an Opening Day livestream this week Riot Games is hosting a livestream this week ahead of its latest year in which updates for various League of Legends games will be revealed.

As League of Legends has expanded, so too has the need for Riot to share all of the things going on with its latest projects. After all, it’s not just League of Legends anymore. Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and the mobile League of Legends: Wild Rift are all chugging along as we start 2021. With that in mind, Riot Games is hosting a League of Legends Season 2021 Opening Day livestream to share all of the latest of what players can expect in the near future.

Riot Games recently announced the League of Legends Season 2021 Opening Day livestream via the official League of Legends Twitter. On January 8, 2021 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, Riot will go live on the Riot Games YouTube channel to open up the new year of gaming and content on various League of Legends projects. Updates and reveals can be expected in the core League of Legends game, as well as Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends Wild Rift, and Riot’s various esports leagues.

📣 Tune in for the Season 2021 Opening Day livestream on Jan. 8 at 7 AM PST! pic.twitter.com/NsDy0muxL3 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 3, 2021

2020 was as much of an oddball year for League of Legends as any other crew in gaming during the COVID-19 pandemic. The LCS, LEC, and other esports leagues had a lot of pivots to do to try to keep things moving as in-person events became nearly impossible to accomplish. That said, LoL still had a successful 2020 Worlds competition which saw DAMWON Gaming crowned as the overall champions. Likewise, Legends of Runeterra launched a digital card version of League of Legends fun and Wild Rift began rolling out across various regions in alpha and beta testing with a North American release coming in Spring 2021.

With so many ways to enjoy League of Legends out now, and more on the way. January 8’s Opening Day livestream will likely be illuminating of the year ahead. Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for all of the updates and reveals that come out of the event.