PSA: Hitman 2016 & Hitman 2 are up to 80% off ahead of Hitman 3's release

If you somehow missed out on the absolute delights of IO Interactive's Hitman reboots, the first two games are substantially discounted on all platforms ahead of Hitman 3's launch.
TJ Denzer
6

The 2016 reboot of Hitman and its follow-up, Hitman 2 were absolute masterclasses of environmental action, puzzle-solving, and adaptation as you navigated the dark and murky world of assassination of high-value targets with Agent 47. IO Interactive is just about ready to share the latest fruits of its labor with Hitman 3 this month, but if you’ve somehow missed out or have been holding off on the first two games, then now is the chance to snap them up on the extreme cheap.

Hitman 2016 and Hitman 2 (and other games in the series) are currently on sale for up to 80% across all platforms, as are bundles that package them with all of their post release and expansion content. IO Interactive calls it a Holiday Sale, but given Hitman 3’s release on January 20, 2021, it’s also a perfect chance to get up to speed ahead of the next game’s launch.

Here are the deals on Hitman 2016 and Hitman 2 as of this article’s writing.

Hitman 2016

Hitman 2

And there you have it. Some of these sales are running longer than others, while some seem to be going all the way up until Hitman 3’s release date on January 20. Nonetheless, if you’re going to snap up these games, now is arguably the perfect time to get in on all the assassin goodness they entail, including optimizations for the games coming with Hitman 3's launch.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 5, 2021 10:08 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, PSA: Hitman 2016 & Hitman 2 are up to 80% off ahead of Hitman 3's release

    • fragasm legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 5, 2021 10:16 AM

      I'd really like them to consolidate all the levels from Hitman 1 & 2 into Hitman 3. I know they did this for 2 where I could put 1's levels in it. But I plan to buy Hitman 3 and want all those levels too but I don't want the whole game footprints on my limited space PS5.

      • dvldog760 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 5, 2021 11:39 AM

        They are doing that. Everything will carry over.

        • smegula legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 5, 2021 11:58 AM

          I wish they would backport the hitman 3 shrink to hitman 2

        • fragasm legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 5, 2021 12:12 PM

          So if I bought Hitman and Hitman 2 on PS4 I get to import the levels into Hitman 3 on PS5 for free? If so I will pre order it right now.

          • dvldog760 legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 5, 2021 12:13 PM

            That's what they've said. All levels, weapons, outfits and everything should carry right over

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 5, 2021 10:25 AM

      Cheaper here!
      https://www.greenmangaming.com/games/hitman-2-gold-edition-pc/

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 5, 2021 12:28 PM

      Since you can't buy Hitman 3 on anything but Epic and you can't buy Hitman 2 on epic, its impossible to own the entire series on a single pc platform. Brilliant.

      • RaptorII legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 5, 2021 1:46 PM

        Best platform!!!!!

        :(

        Not that I even play games anymore. And my current old ass CPU would probably choke on HM3.

