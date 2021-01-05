PSA: Hitman 2016 & Hitman 2 are up to 80% off ahead of Hitman 3's release If you somehow missed out on the absolute delights of IO Interactive's Hitman reboots, the first two games are substantially discounted on all platforms ahead of Hitman 3's launch.

The 2016 reboot of Hitman and its follow-up, Hitman 2 were absolute masterclasses of environmental action, puzzle-solving, and adaptation as you navigated the dark and murky world of assassination of high-value targets with Agent 47. IO Interactive is just about ready to share the latest fruits of its labor with Hitman 3 this month, but if you’ve somehow missed out or have been holding off on the first two games, then now is the chance to snap them up on the extreme cheap.

Hitman 2016 and Hitman 2 (and other games in the series) are currently on sale for up to 80% across all platforms, as are bundles that package them with all of their post release and expansion content. IO Interactive calls it a Holiday Sale, but given Hitman 3’s release on January 20, 2021, it’s also a perfect chance to get up to speed ahead of the next game’s launch.

Just a friendly reminder that you still can save big time on a lot of our games - on PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, EPIC, Steam and GOG 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LxsLBd5ci6 — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 3, 2021

Here are the deals on Hitman 2016 and Hitman 2 as of this article’s writing.

Hitman 2016

Hitman 2

And there you have it. Some of these sales are running longer than others, while some seem to be going all the way up until Hitman 3’s release date on January 20. Nonetheless, if you’re going to snap up these games, now is arguably the perfect time to get in on all the assassin goodness they entail, including optimizations for the games coming with Hitman 3's launch.