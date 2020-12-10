Ruined King: A League of Legends Story gets new gameplay trailer at The Game Awards It's time to check out gameplay for the upcoming spin-off Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, as Riot Forge showed off new footage at The Game Awards.

League of Legends is looking to expand beyond its MOBA roots and part of that effort includes the upcoming RPG, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. During The Game Awards presentation on Thursday, players got to check out gameplay for the first time.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is set to release in 2021 on PC and consoles.

Developing...