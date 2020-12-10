New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story gets new gameplay trailer at The Game Awards

It's time to check out gameplay for the upcoming spin-off Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, as Riot Forge showed off new footage at The Game Awards.
Ozzie Mejia
1

League of Legends is looking to expand beyond its MOBA roots and part of that effort includes the upcoming RPG, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. During The Game Awards presentation on Thursday, players got to check out gameplay for the first time.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is set to release in 2021 on PC and consoles.

Developing...

