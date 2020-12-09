Opening intro cinematic - Cyberpunk 2077 Check out the opening intro cinematic to Cyberpunk 2077 for a glimpse at what life is like in Night City.

The Cyberpunk 2077 opening intro cinematic introduces players to the world they will be spending a large block of time exploring. For those that have yet to get the game, or those that simply want to watch it again, we’ve got the opening sequence right here for you to enjoy.

The whole game kicks off with a radio disc jockey, Stan, welcoming the citizens of Night City to another beautiful day in paradise. The entire sequence outlines the type of world you’re about to get lost in, from body counts and blackouts to the dedicated work of the Trauma Team helping peel people off of the sidewalk.

Everything comes to a rather fitting stop on the player character, V, overlooking Night City, gun slung over the should, car sitting ready for action.

As far as opening intro cinematics go, Cyberpunk 2077’s gets straight to the point. It manages to give a solid overview of the life players can expect from the game without lingering too long on useless information.

