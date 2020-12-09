All female character creator options - Cyberpunk 2077 A good look at all the character creator options for the female model in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 boasts some of the most comprehensive character creation options in games. For those that are considering making a female character, there are plenty of options and settings to tweak to create a character that fits how you want to play. From facial construction and hairstyles to the type of genitals you have, nothing is off limits.

As with most character creator tools, the options available to players in Cyberpunk 2077 are quite expansive. But before you can get to tweaking the pubic hair of your ideal V, you will first need to pick the type of lifestyle your character comes from – are you a Nomad, Street Kid, or Corpo? When that’s decided, you can start fiddling.

The female character creation options are quite similar to the male character creation options in Cyberpunk 2077. Players will be able to fine-tune facial features like the jaw, noses, eye color as well as hair and even the type of cyberware installed in the face.

There is also a lot to consider when it comes to the character’s hands. There are a great number of nail polish options, which is worth considering especially given the game features a lot of first-person perspective moments where hands are in the shot.

And, of course, there are a few genital options. Players can choose between a penis and vagina or having the genitals not a factor in the discussion. From here, there are choices to make about penis length and pubic hair style and color. Explore Cyberpunk 2077 in the skin that you want!

The character creation process in Cyberpunk 2077 is an important one, as the decisions you make here will stick with you throughout the game. For those that want to create a female character, there’s plenty of settings to create the ultimate V. For more Cyberpunk 2077 videos, check out the Shacknews YouTube channel and be sure to read over the Cyberpunk 2077 page for a wealth of helpful guides.