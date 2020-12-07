New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Echo Generation gets a limited demo on Xbox & PC now through next week

The voxel-based supernatural adventure RPG from Cococucumber will briefly playable in a demo alongside The Game Awards hype this week on select platforms.
TJ Denzer
1

Echo Generation is a curious and fun-looking adventure to say the least, bringing elements of Stranger Things together with voxel art and plenty of referential fun. The game is slated for a launch in 2021, but players on Xbox consoles and PC can get a taste of it now as a limited-time demo has just gone live from now through next week.

Developer Cococucumber shared the news of the Echo Generation limited-time demo on December 7, 2020, alongside a demo trailer posted on the dev’s YouTube channel. From December 7 until December 15, 2020, a demo of Echo Generation is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. It will give players a look at the world-jumping shenanigans in store as you take on the roles of a brother and sister duo from a small town, investigating supernatural occurrences and being swept up in a strange genre-spanning adventure. You can check out the latest trailer for Echo Generation just below.

Echo Generation was first revealed by Xbox as part of the Xbox Series X games showcase lineup back in its July 2020 presentation. The game has been relatively quiet since then, but this marks a perfect chance to remind would-be players of what it’s about and also allow allow them a chance to take it for a short spin. The game is still slated for launch in 2021 with no confirmed launch date as of yet, but when it does launch, it will likely arrive first on Xbox One and Xbox Series systems, as well as PC via Steam.

With the demo available for now, it’s a good time to drop in and see what Echo Generation has to offer with its voxel adventure quirkiness. Be sure to check out the demo while it’s available and stay tuned for further details leading up to its launch next year.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

