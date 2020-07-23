Cococucumber's Echo Generation looks like retro-tinged voxel-based RPG This upcoming adventure is poised to hit Xbox Series X in 2021, Stranger Things vibes and all.

Looking for something a little different to round out your list of Xbox Series X must-haves? You might want to add this particular game to your radar.

Cococucumber's upcoming Echo Generation, coming 2021, looks like an intriguing adventure that channels the best of series like Stranger Things. The unique-looking role-playing game appears to take plenty of inspiration from the world of voxels, as the characters and enemies are pleasingly blocky.

This new turn-based RPG is set in a small town where a group of kids are looking to get to the bottom of some particularly strange events happening around the area. Of course, this takes them on an exciting quests that leads them to monsters that must be felled, goodies that must be collected, and weirdness that must be confronted. It also looks like it'll have a semi-open town to walk around after the sun goes down.

Quite honestly, it looks unlike anything else we saw during the Xbox Games Showcase. This is hardly Cococucumber's first rodeo when it comes to games, however. They previously created the title Riverbond, which looked a sight different from this game.

We don't know a whole lot about Echo Generation just yet, but as usual, keep it locked to Shacknews for additional updates.