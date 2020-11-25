Video games Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Games, consoles & accessories

The holidays are coming quick and with so many video game-related options out there, you might be struggling to find the perfect gift for your loved ones. That’s where we come in. We’ve put together a slew of great gift ideas across a multitude of guides that will help you find the best item for those gamers in your life.

Tabletop Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Dungeons, dragons, and yacht rock

Looking for more tools to help out your social-distanced-friendly gaming sessions but tired of video games? Here’s a whole list of items that are the perfect gifts for the D&D lovers in your life. The guide includes some of our favorite tabletop games, so check out the full list of gift ideas here.

VR Gaming Holiday Gift Guide 2020: HMDs, games, and accessories

Tired of 2020 and want to help your loved ones escape into the wonderful world of virtual reality? TJ has put together a great list of gift ideas including VR headsets, some of the greatest VR games available right now, and even a slew of nice accessories to pick up. Check out the full gift guide here.

PS4 and PS5 Holiday Gift Guide 2020

From games like The Last of Us Part 2 to the free-to-play world of Genshin Impact, there are plenty of PS4 and PS5 games out there, as well as a ton of great accessories to add to your loved one’s stockings. We’ve put together a slew of great PS4 and PS5 gift ideas, most of which can even be found on deals throughout the holiday season. Check out our PS4 and PS5 gift guide.

Gaming headsets Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Tired of listening to your loved ones playing Call of Duty loudly or just looking to give them a nice audio upgrade for their gaming setup? Well, we’ve got you covered there, too. Head on over and take a look at our gaming headsets holiday gift guide for some good ideas of the best headsets available right now.

We’ll continue to update this guide with links to new gift ideas, so make sure you check back often over the coming weeks as we move deeper into the holiday season.