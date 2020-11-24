Tabletop Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Dungeons, dragons, and yacht rock

While there’s no doubting that 2020 has been a fantastic year for video games, it’s also been an opportunity for families and friends to get some serious game nights going as we’ve all been making an effort to stave off boredom while social distancing. With that in mind, we’ve got a handful of tabletop games that we think would make great gifts for the analog gamers in your life.

Dungeons & Dragons

It's a good year to be a D&D fan.

I honestly feel like there’s never been a better time to get into D&D than right now. I’ve personally been playing one of the most longest running and consistent campaigns in my life this year and it’s offered a great outlet for creativity as well as helping with fighting off the loneliness that comes with being away from friends and loved ones.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for that special Dungeon Master or party member in your life then look no further. For newcomers to the series, there’s the Core Rulebook Gift Set which has everything you need to wrap your head around the world of D&D. You may want to grab them the Dungeons & Dragons Annual 2021 as well. For the more advanced players, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything is the way to go, this book offers up several new and expanded features to the fifth edition of D&D including new spells, classes, and it also makes race traits much more flexible. And, of course, what use are all these books if you don’t have an awesome set of custom gaming dice from Dice Envy to go along with them?

Godzilla Tokyo Clash

Go Go Godzilla! Or whichever monster you choose to play in Tokyo Clash.

Oh no, there goes Tokyo in the latest board game to feature everyone’s favorite kaiju and some of his more well-known friends. Players will take on the role of either Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Megalon as they try to smash their way to the center of Japan’s biggest city. It takes a little while to set everything up, but once you get going you’ll be having a blast. If you’re a fan of giant monster movies or other board games that feature giant monsters like Godzilla King of Tokyo then this game will make a great addition to your collection.

Yacht Rock

Time to bust out the catamarans and grab a cocktail!

It’s time to crank up the Hall & Oates and get ready for a sunset cruise into the shallow waters of nostalgia with Yacht Rock! This game is easy to set up and even easier to play. Players compete to have the best outfits and write the most Yacht Rockingest music singles they can in order to be champion. Players can even collab on making hits together before heading to a party at the end of each round where they might just get some bonus points depending on if they accessorized properly. It’s fun and it’s funny and, depending on the age range of all the players, it’s a great chance to make some hilarious references to the coke-binged filled 80s that fueled this mighty genre.

Uno

A classic game celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Uno is still as entertaining as ever.



You’re probably wondering why I’m including such a standard game in this year’s round-up and the answer is because this just happens to be the 50th anniversary of Uno: The classic card game where someone will inevitably have to draw way too many cards at some point. Most folks I know have grown up at least having played a few rounds of the game, and it’s pretty inexpensive as far as a tabletop gift is concerned. And with a TV game show version in the works, playing more Uno could give you that cutting edge if you ever make it onto the TV version.

Gremlins - Holiday Havoc!

Celebrate the holidays with your favorite Mogwai and pals.

If we’re willing to consider the Die Hard movie a holiday classic, then we’re definitely throwing Gremlins in there as well. This Christmas season Gizmo and all his friends are getting in the holiday mood with a fresh new card game that’s easy on the wallet and perfect for family game time. Players simply match the cards in their hands with ones on the board and try to survive through the night. Just make sure no one eats after midnight while playing Gremlins - Holiday Havoc or things may get out of hand.

Reign

Who will be the last standing in Reign? It really depends on how well you crush everyone else.

If there’s one thing gamers have gotten more than familiar with over the last few years it’s battle royales. So why not try a board game version of one? Reign follows each player as they ravage and conquer a hexagonal-based board, taking on new members and supplies for their army as they try to be the last person standing in an all-out war. Robots and Samurais battle against barbarians and super soldiers as they all try to be the reigning champion in this fantastic new board game.

This is everything we're ready to recommend right now, but be sure to check back for updates! Got any board games you’ve been enjoying this year? Let us know what you recommend in the comments. And be sure to check out all our other 2020 gift guides for other ideas on what to get that special gamer in your life.

Shacknews may receive a commission for links included in this article.