The official Nintendo island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now accepting visitors Players can now visit the official Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons island using the recent Dream mechanic.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has helped a lot of people get through 2020. As part of the ongoing support for this special title, Nintendo has announced that players can visit its own official island using the new Dream mechanic.

Announced via the Animal Crossing Twitter account by none other than the always amicable Isabelle, the official Nintendo island is accepting visitors from all over the world. Players are able to take a stroll around the console manufacturer and developer’s island using Luna’s Dream system. To do this, players should sleep in any bed and enter the following Dream Address: DA-6382-1459-4417.

This new Dream mechanic allows players to see someone else’s island without the need of travelling via Dodo Airlines. While there are limitations to this astral-projection, it certainly makes for a less congested experience, which is helpful as the Nintendo island would likely be bombarded with users trying to get in to see.

There was also some news recently about how the Dreams mechanic would be updated. As of the free Winter Update, players can now request that Luna take them to a random island. This should certainly help those looking for more inspiration find little gems out there in the wild.

As we slip toward the end of the year, there are even more Animal Crossing: New Horizons events to look forward to. There’s Turkey Day just around the corner followed by Toy Day. There’s also a quality of life update coming in the form of save data transfers.

With the official Nintendo island now available to be visited in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s going to be interesting to see how the company has it all set up. Who knows, you might learn a thing or two about developing the perfect island life. Then again, the beauty of Animal Crossing is being able to create your own island paradise. Remember to check out the Shacknews Animal Crossing: New Horizons page for the latest news as well as helpful guides.