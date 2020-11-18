Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.6.0 patch notes adds Turkey Day and Toy Day Version 1.6.0 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now and players can look forward to celebrating a few special days.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been the game we all needed and deserved to have during this tumultuous year. As part of the game’s ongoing celebration of various holiday seasons, version 1.6.0 has been released, ushering in Turkey Day and Toy Day, as well as a helpful upgrade to players’ houses.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.6.0

There are some new seasonal events on the horizon in Animal Crossing!

Turkey Day and Toy Day have been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with update 1.6.0. These events are in celebration of Thanks Giving and Christmas, respectfully. As part of the event, a host of new DIY recipes have been added as well as new goods in the stores. Check out the patch notes below courtesy of Nintendo Support.

General updates

Two seasonal events, Turkey Day and Toy Day, have been added.

Residents can visit Resident Services to put in a request to increase the capacity of their home storage.

Luna can now offer random dream destinations by selecting the “Surprise me” option.

A new feature for transferring save data between different systems has been added. This feature only transfers save data for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. When necessary, please use the Nintendo Switch “Transfer Your User Data” feature as well. Learn more about save data transfer here.

The following content has also been added: Additional Nook Miles redemption items. Additional limited-time seasonal items from Nook Shopping. Additional DIY recipes that use seasonal materials. Additional Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp collaboration item.



Fixed issues

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

Aside from the seasonal events, the best new addition will likely be the ability to increase the storage capacity of homes. Considering the game is all about collecting bits and pieces and designing an island, having a limited storage capacity can quickly curb creativity. This expanded space can be purchased from Resident Services.

Make sure your copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has updated to version 1.6.0 by looking for the message in the top-right corner of your game. Next up, you should check out the Shacknews Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for a ton of helpful articles.