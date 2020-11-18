xQc receives Twitch suspension after cheating at GlitchCon Fall Guys tournament xQc stream snipes, wins a temporary ban.

Félix “xQc” Lengyel has been suspended from Twitch after he cheated during Twitch’s GlitchCon Fall Guys tournament. This suspension will see xQc unable to utilize his account, banned from future Twitch Rivals competitions for six months, and forfeit any prize money he may have won.

UPDATED: (11/18/20 - 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET): GrandPooBear has just announced via Twitter that he has also been banned from Twitch Rivals for 6 months. The reason for this being that he was involved in the cheating. Like xQc, GrandPooBear will lose what prize money they made from the tournament.

Just got banned from Rivals for 6 months for being complicit to the stream sniping Saturday, and honestly I deserve it. I should have said something, instead I got swept up in playing with a group I don’t normally do.



xQc cheats in Fall Guys tournament

Reported on by Engadget on November 18, 2020, Twitch made the decision to temporarily suspend xQc’s Twitch account after the company determined he had “stream sniped”. For those not down with the lingo, stream sniping refers to watching a competitor's stream in order to work out where they are in order to gain an upper hand.

Streaming is an inherently difficult task. Streamers are there to perform, both at a functional level in-game but also as a personality. Unfortunately, some streamers seem to forget about ethics, morals, and the terms of service while they’re making great plays.