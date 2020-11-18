Demon's Souls' new Sodden Ring makes the worst area of the game passable If you're dreading Demon's Souls section 5-2, AKA the Swamp of Sorrow, you might want to take a detour to pick up this ring.

For many Demon’s Souls players, the mere mention of 5-2 is enough to elicit shivers. Known as the Swamp of Sorrows in the PS5 remake, following the Leechmonger Archstone, it’s a murky swamp of status effect-triggering sadness and pitfalls. For one, the swamp removes your ability to roll. For two, even being in it poisons you, which will allow enemies to make quick work of the unwary. Fortunately, in the remake, Bluepoint has provided players with an answer to at least some of this dismal place in the form of the Sodden Ring.

The Sodden Ring is a new accessory in the Demon’s Souls equipment pantheon, as revealed recently over in the Demon’s Souls Reddit, and complete with a guide on how to get it from YouTuber chan4est. The flavor text is as such.

An artifact from another land. Grants higher mobility in deep water. This ring allows freedom of movement even in the murkiest of waters, but will not remove other dangers.

What that means is that with the Sodden ring, you can roll in 5-2’s Swamp of Sorrow, though it won’t stop the poison status effect.

From what we can tell in the guide video above, the Sodden Ring can be found in Demon’s Souls’ Upper Latria, AKA 3-2, after the Fool’s Idol Archstone. It’s a long path through the lower regions and creeply Man Centipedes, and you must be in pure Black World Tendency for the ring to appear (that means dying while in human form several times or killing unhostile NPCs).

That said, if you truly know the pain of Demon’s Souls 5-2, the detour and cost of the Sodden Ring seems like it could be well worth your time. After all, there are certainly ways to change World Tendencies around once the Sodden is in your clutches. Curious about other things in the game? Check out our Demon’s Souls topic to figure out things like where to find the pre-order bonus equipment.