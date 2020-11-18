Demon's Souls' new Sodden Ring makes the worst area of the game passable
If you're dreading Demon's Souls section 5-2, AKA the Swamp of Sorrow, you might want to take a detour to pick up this ring.
For many Demon’s Souls players, the mere mention of 5-2 is enough to elicit shivers. Known as the Swamp of Sorrows in the PS5 remake, following the Leechmonger Archstone, it’s a murky swamp of status effect-triggering sadness and pitfalls. For one, the swamp removes your ability to roll. For two, even being in it poisons you, which will allow enemies to make quick work of the unwary. Fortunately, in the remake, Bluepoint has provided players with an answer to at least some of this dismal place in the form of the Sodden Ring.
The Sodden Ring is a new accessory in the Demon’s Souls equipment pantheon, as revealed recently over in the Demon’s Souls Reddit, and complete with a guide on how to get it from YouTuber chan4est. The flavor text is as such.
What that means is that with the Sodden ring, you can roll in 5-2’s Swamp of Sorrow, though it won’t stop the poison status effect.
From what we can tell in the guide video above, the Sodden Ring can be found in Demon’s Souls’ Upper Latria, AKA 3-2, after the Fool’s Idol Archstone. It’s a long path through the lower regions and creeply Man Centipedes, and you must be in pure Black World Tendency for the ring to appear (that means dying while in human form several times or killing unhostile NPCs).
That said, if you truly know the pain of Demon’s Souls 5-2, the detour and cost of the Sodden Ring seems like it could be well worth your time. After all, there are certainly ways to change World Tendencies around once the Sodden is in your clutches. Curious about other things in the game? Check out our Demon’s Souls topic to figure out things like where to find the pre-order bonus equipment.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Demon's Souls' new Sodden Ring makes the worst area of the game passable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Right. Revenue isn't directly affected. A point that tightropetandy seemed confused about.
I get that spoiler headlines is a sore subject for you, but I don't think me asking "Hey are you posting more of these?" merits a "stfu Wikus" kind of response. Not the kind of culture to defend.l, in my opinion.
If I know he's going to post more, then I'll know to go away for 18-24 hours or long enough for those threads to expire.
Lastly, there's probably a better way to do this rather than specifically say the WHAT and WHERE in the headline article. VaatiVidja has a youtube video simply titled "20 New Things in the Demon Souls Remake" which is all I need to know to ignore that video because I don't want to be spoiled.
-
It doesn't say where. It teases. And you wouldn't know what I was talking about in terms of where or even what the ring might do if you didn't already have very distinct knowledge of the exact place I'm talking about in the game or its qualities.
At that point, you were spoiled on the game years before I ever came along and told you about a ring which is basically a patch note.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
This isn’t spoilery. “Remake of old game adds a new trinket, much like every remake ever, which is the point of remakes.” TJ even alluded to the “worst area” (he’s right) rather than spelled it out.
You’re too sensitive to anything you perceive as a spoiler. That’s the operative word: “perceive.” Just because you think something is a spoiler doesn’t mean it’s a spoiler.
-
-
-
-
Seriously. It's a stupid hill to die on. It'd be different if the headline was "How to get the best ending in Demons Souls' Where You Sacrifice Yourself to Resurrect Your Dead Wife" or whatever (I have never played Demons Souls and don't know anything about it besides it being a "Souls" game), but this headline is the equivalent of "Game has equippable ring to help with a particularly tough zone."
I mean, at the basest level you could say anything that reveals any content is a spoiler, but.... come on. That's just sad, and if that's the level of concern you have over spoilers, it's time to get off the Internet or at least engage in some pretty strict filtering over things you're that sensitive about.
-
-
You can't possibly understand anything about what the headline means on its own. The game has a new thing (is ring referring to an item? a group of people? an area?) that makes some annoying, unnamed thing, better.
If the only headlines you're comfortable with are "A new game adds a new thing to make an old thing better" with no more detail than that then you can't function.
-
-
-
-