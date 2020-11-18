New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Demon's Souls' new Sodden Ring makes the worst area of the game passable

If you're dreading Demon's Souls section 5-2, AKA the Swamp of Sorrow, you might want to take a detour to pick up this ring.
TJ Denzer
18

For many Demon’s Souls players, the mere mention of 5-2 is enough to elicit shivers. Known as the Swamp of Sorrows in the PS5 remake, following the Leechmonger Archstone, it’s a murky swamp of status effect-triggering sadness and pitfalls. For one, the swamp removes your ability to roll. For two, even being in it poisons you, which will allow enemies to make quick work of the unwary. Fortunately, in the remake, Bluepoint has provided players with an answer to at least some of this dismal place in the form of the Sodden Ring.

The Sodden Ring is a new accessory in the Demon’s Souls equipment pantheon, as revealed recently over in the Demon’s Souls Reddit, and complete with a guide on how to get it from YouTuber chan4est. The flavor text is as such.

What that means is that with the Sodden ring, you can roll in 5-2’s Swamp of Sorrow, though it won’t stop the poison status effect.

From what we can tell in the guide video above, the Sodden Ring can be found in Demon’s Souls’ Upper Latria, AKA 3-2, after the Fool’s Idol Archstone. It’s a long path through the lower regions and creeply Man Centipedes, and you must be in pure Black World Tendency for the ring to appear (that means dying while in human form several times or killing unhostile NPCs).

That said, if you truly know the pain of Demon’s Souls 5-2, the detour and cost of the Sodden Ring seems like it could be well worth your time. After all, there are certainly ways to change World Tendencies around once the Sodden is in your clutches. Curious about other things in the game? Check out our Demon’s Souls topic to figure out things like where to find the pre-order bonus equipment.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 18, 2020 7:50 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Demon's Souls' new Sodden Ring makes the worst area of the game passable

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 18, 2020 8:22 AM

      Are you going to be posting more of these? The headline is spoilery.

      • aggressor legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 18, 2020 8:26 AM

        I am usually sensitive to spoilers and I don't see how that location name is a spoiler.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 18, 2020 8:27 AM

        Not really seeing it in this case.

      • tightropetandy
        reply
        November 18, 2020 8:29 AM

        Wikus... stfu. this is how shacknews makes a lot of their money. Are you even going to play this game???

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 18, 2020 9:57 AM

          Shacknews doesn't serve ads.

          It does, however, take payment from Mercury subscribers.

          Ergo, the premise "this is how they make money" is mostly false unless front-pagers convert to Mercury subscribers.

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
            reply
            November 18, 2020 10:29 AM

            Our site’s value and access to games is determined by traffic. While revenue isn’t directly affected in a one-to-one way by pageviews, your take is horribly misinformed.

            • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              November 18, 2020 10:31 AM

              keep up the good work my dude :)

            • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              November 18, 2020 10:42 AM

              Right. Revenue isn't directly affected. A point that tightropetandy seemed confused about.

              I get that spoiler headlines is a sore subject for you, but I don't think me asking "Hey are you posting more of these?" merits a "stfu Wikus" kind of response. Not the kind of culture to defend.l, in my opinion.

              If I know he's going to post more, then I'll know to go away for 18-24 hours or long enough for those threads to expire.

              Lastly, there's probably a better way to do this rather than specifically say the WHAT and WHERE in the headline article. VaatiVidja has a youtube video simply titled "20 New Things in the Demon Souls Remake" which is all I need to know to ignore that video because I don't want to be spoiled.

              • JohnnyChugs
                reply
                November 18, 2020 11:33 AM

                It doesn't say where. It teases. And you wouldn't know what I was talking about in terms of where or even what the ring might do if you didn't already have very distinct knowledge of the exact place I'm talking about in the game or its qualities.

                At that point, you were spoiled on the game years before I ever came along and told you about a ring which is basically a patch note.

            • G D mercury ultra mega
              reply
              November 18, 2020 11:39 AM

              Can we have a version of cortex that pits abrasion vs wikus to see who loses their temper over random topics first?

              It could be like that alexa vs alexa channel except with curmudgeons.

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 18, 2020 9:59 AM

          Also: hey jerk kindly screw off. Of course I'm going to get Demon's Souls as soon as I can land a successful PS5 order.

        • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 18, 2020 11:17 AM

          I'm wikis defense, article headline could have been made even more click baity and included almost no information. Best of both worlds

      • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 18, 2020 8:30 AM

        This isn’t spoilery. “Remake of old game adds a new trinket, much like every remake ever, which is the point of remakes.” TJ even alluded to the “worst area” (he’s right) rather than spelled it out.

        You’re too sensitive to anything you perceive as a spoiler. That’s the operative word: “perceive.” Just because you think something is a spoiler doesn’t mean it’s a spoiler.

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 18, 2020 9:58 AM

          It's new content that I would've rather appreciated discovering on my own.

          The presence of a new ring isn't terrible... but I'm worried he's going to post more articles that are even more spoilery.

          • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 18, 2020 10:17 AM

            there are probably other more useful things to get outraged by

            let the guy running this site make his money and post his articles

          • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 18, 2020 10:31 AM

            If this is the level of spoiler you're going to be mad at, you should probably just not do anything on the Internet.

            • Argle Bargle
              reply
              November 18, 2020 10:37 AM

              Seriously. It's a stupid hill to die on. It'd be different if the headline was "How to get the best ending in Demons Souls' Where You Sacrifice Yourself to Resurrect Your Dead Wife" or whatever (I have never played Demons Souls and don't know anything about it besides it being a "Souls" game), but this headline is the equivalent of "Game has equippable ring to help with a particularly tough zone."

              I mean, at the basest level you could say anything that reveals any content is a spoiler, but.... come on. That's just sad, and if that's the level of concern you have over spoilers, it's time to get off the Internet or at least engage in some pretty strict filtering over things you're that sensitive about.

          • derelict515 legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 18, 2020 12:16 PM

            You can't possibly understand anything about what the headline means on its own. The game has a new thing (is ring referring to an item? a group of people? an area?) that makes some annoying, unnamed thing, better.

            If the only headlines you're comfortable with are "A new game adds a new thing to make an old thing better" with no more detail than that then you can't function.

            • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 18, 2020 12:40 PM

              wait, it makes the old thing better?! SPOILERS!!!!

      • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 18, 2020 10:01 AM

        oh cmon dude

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        November 18, 2020 11:18 AM

        Yes. And each new article will be slightly more spoilery than the last until my reign of increasingly slightly spoilery terror is complete.

        It will be.... The Dark Souls of slight spoilery.

Hello, Meet Lola