Ghost of Tsushima has sold over 5 million copies since launch Sucker Punch Productions and Sony did a victory lap going into the launch of PS5, revealing that Ghost of Tsushima has become one of the fastest selling PS4 games to date.

Ghost of Tsushima is an incredible and beautiful game. The journey of Jin Sakai to wield both his expertise as a samurai and the shadows when it suits him in the face of barbaric Mongol invaders is an adventure filled with gorgeous scenery, intense action, and more than a few emotional rollercoasters. With the addition of multiplayer in the form of the Legends content, it’s a full package, and it should come as no surprise that players have loved it. Sony and Sucker Punch Productions just revealed that the game has crossed over five million units sold.

PlayStation Worldwide Studios lead Hermen Hulst revealed the extensive milestone of Ghost of Tsushima via his personal Twitter. According to Hulst, Ghost of Tsushima recently crossed five million copies sold, making it the fastest-selling first-party studio PlayStation game yet on the console. Sucker Punch Productions also joined in on the milestone to thank all of the players who had purchased and supported the game so far.

We're thrilled and absolutely blown away by all of the support! Thank you to everyone who has played #GhostOfTsushima! https://t.co/mikPDX2Uu7 pic.twitter.com/BT8uwPOeQq — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Legends Raid OUT NOW! (@SuckerPunchProd) November 12, 2020

Despite being a PlayStation 4-exclusive title, Ghost of Tsushima is also playable on the PlayStation 5 as of its launch on November 12, 2020. The PS5 boasts nearly non-existent load times while taking advantage of options like HDR support and performance vs fidelity options that were available as part of the PS4 Pro edition of the game. Ghost of Tsushima can also be played at 60 FPS on PS5.

Even despite all the bells and whistles of the PS5, Ghost of Tsushima is an absolutely stellar game that earned its high marks in our Shacknews review and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends furthers the fun with multiplayer missions, gear upgrades, and a four-player raid that requires participants to be top-notch to survive.

The PS5 brings out the best in the game, but over 5 million players already knew that Ghost of Tsushima is potently good regardless. Well done, Sucker Punch Productions.