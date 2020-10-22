Ghost of Tsushima: Legends' The Tale of Iyo raid will launch on October 30 You and three friends will need to make sure your gear and abilities are in top form before you take on The Tail of Iyo raid in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends at the end of this month.

With the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, players are now able to join up with one another in a standalone co-op journey against invading warriors and demons across the island you’ve come to know. We hope the missions have made you stronger and taught you to work together with allies because Ghost of Tsushima’s first raid, The Tale of Iyo, is coming at the end of this month, and you’ll need top-notch teamwork, skill, and gear to overcome it.

Sucker Punch Productions revealed the details of Ghost of Tsushima’s The Tale of Iyo raid in a blog post on the studio website on October 22, 2020. The post began with a bit of a victory lap. Apparently over 2 million matches have been played in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends since the co-op mode launched with update 1.1 on October 16. That’s a lot of matches, missions, Ki gains, and better gear farmed… and you’re going to need all of it when The Tale of Iyo raid launches on October 30, 2020.

You'll be able to play the #GhostOfTsushima: Legends Raid beginning on October 30!



The Tale of Iyo raid has some pretty specific rules to it. There is no matchmaking to join the raid. You’re going to have to get three friends together for it on your own. It also requires some very strong characters. Sucker Punch suggests that players all be at least at a KI level of 100 and high level gear from playing Story and Survival missions on high difficulties. To that end, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is getting weekly challenges that will feature two-player story missions and four-player survival missions at Nightmare difficulty for a chance at max-level gear… perfect for preparing for a raid.

We know you’ve been petting the dog and playing New Game + in Ghost of Tsushima since update 1.1 came out. That said, you and your friends will have to hone your skills and strength to the max if you want to conquer Ghost of Tsushima: Legends’ The Tale of Iyo raid.