Watch Dogs: Legion mission list - All chapters
Want to know how many missions there are in Watch Dogs: Legion? We've got you covered.
Watch Dogs: Legion, the latest chapter in Ubisoft’s open-world hacker series is finally here and those planning to dive into the game will find quite a few missions for them to work through. Each part of the main story is broken down into chapters and keeping track of just how many missions you’ve played can be tricky. That’s why we’ve put together this Watch Dogs: Legion missions list.
Watch Dogs: Legion mission list
Watch Dogs: Legion is broken down into eight chapters, which are then broken down into multiple missions. There are 37 main storyline missions in the game. This number does not include the side quests—like Stormzy’s “Fall On My Enemies” mission. Here’s a quick outline of the chapters in the order that they appear in the game:
- DedSec Chapter – Squad Goals
- Kelley Chapter – Body Snatchers
- Albion Chapter – Zero Tolerance
- 404 Chapter – Family Business
- SIRS Chapter – Spy Games
- Kelley Chapter – Down the Darkweb
- Albion Chapter – True Colours
- DedSec Chapter – London Rising
Here’s a look at all 37 of the main storyline missions included in these chapters:
- Operation Westminster
- Restart DedSec
- Light a Spark
- Clarion Call
- Reporting for Duty
- Digging Up the Past
- Lost in the Process
- Clan Kelley’s New Export
- Bloody Mary Kelley
- Gap in the Armor
- Inside Albion
- Recruit an Albion Guard
- Stealing Schemes
- In the Belly of the Beast
- Initiate Sequence
- 404 Not Found
- Coming Home
- Into the Void
- The Whistleblower
- Espionage 101
- Honey Trap
- Hunting Zero Day
- Smoking Gun
- Kill Box
- The Malik Dossier
- Barbarians at the Gate
- Crashing the Auction
- Market Closing
- Falling From Grace
- Restoking the Fire
- Nigel’s Close Shave
- Defanging the Flock
- Justice4Claire
- London’s Prospectors
- DedSec Party
- The Face of the Enemy
- Hard Reset
Now that you’ve got a good idea of what’s ahead of you, make sure you check out our Watch Dogs: Legion guide for even more help taking London back. You can also check out our guide on how to recruit new operatives.
-
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Watch Dogs: Legion mission list - All chapters