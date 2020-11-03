Watch Dogs: Legion mission list - All chapters Want to know how many missions there are in Watch Dogs: Legion? We've got you covered.

Watch Dogs: Legion, the latest chapter in Ubisoft’s open-world hacker series is finally here and those planning to dive into the game will find quite a few missions for them to work through. Each part of the main story is broken down into chapters and keeping track of just how many missions you’ve played can be tricky. That’s why we’ve put together this Watch Dogs: Legion missions list.

Watch Dogs: Legion mission list

There are 8 chapters and 37 missions in the main story for Watch Dogs: Legion.

Watch Dogs: Legion is broken down into eight chapters, which are then broken down into multiple missions. There are 37 main storyline missions in the game. This number does not include the side quests—like Stormzy’s “Fall On My Enemies” mission. Here’s a quick outline of the chapters in the order that they appear in the game:

DedSec Chapter – Squad Goals

Kelley Chapter – Body Snatchers

Albion Chapter – Zero Tolerance

404 Chapter – Family Business

SIRS Chapter – Spy Games

Kelley Chapter – Down the Darkweb

Albion Chapter – True Colours

DedSec Chapter – London Rising

Here’s a look at all 37 of the main storyline missions included in these chapters:

Operation Westminster

Restart DedSec

Light a Spark

Clarion Call

Reporting for Duty

Digging Up the Past

Lost in the Process

Clan Kelley’s New Export

Bloody Mary Kelley

Gap in the Armor

Inside Albion

Recruit an Albion Guard

Stealing Schemes

In the Belly of the Beast

Initiate Sequence

404 Not Found

Coming Home

Into the Void

The Whistleblower

Espionage 101

Honey Trap

Hunting Zero Day

Smoking Gun

Kill Box

The Malik Dossier

Barbarians at the Gate

Crashing the Auction

Market Closing

Falling From Grace

Restoking the Fire

Nigel’s Close Shave

Defanging the Flock

Justice4Claire

London’s Prospectors

DedSec Party

The Face of the Enemy

Hard Reset

Now that you’ve got a good idea of what’s ahead of you, make sure you check out our Watch Dogs: Legion guide for even more help taking London back. You can also check out our guide on how to recruit new operatives.