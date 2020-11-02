A Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale is coming in late 2021 What would a vampire's version of a chicken dinner be? Probably something gross, but Swedish developer Sharkmob will show us next year.

It seems like we’re waiting in limbo for news about what becomes of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, but Hardsuit Labs aren’t the only ones working in the popular vampire-centered World of Darkness brand. It would appear that the recently-formed studio Sharkmob is putting its own Vampire: The Masquerade game together, and it will be a battle royale affair coming in late 2021.

Sharkmob recently shared a first teaser trailer of its upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale on its studio YouTube channel. The trailer shows absolutely no gameplay, but rather an entirely cinematic tease of what’s in store, which should be expected since the game is expected to launch sometime in the later half of 2021, according to the video description. Also according to the description, Sharkmob’s take on Vampire: The Masquerade is going to be a battle royale with various playstyles represented and the option to go solo or with teams to score your winner winner blood dinner. It seems likely that a host of vampire abilities and powers will be at the disposal of players looking to establish their supernatural superiority.

Sharkmob is a new Swedish studio with a website having launched recently as well. While a Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale might seem a little off, it certainly presents another opportunity for a unique take on the genre - something games like Spellbreak, which presented a magical spin on battle royale, have found quite the success with. Vampire: The Masquerade isn’t a world without conventional guns or weapons, but vampire magic and supernatural abilities could be quite the twist.

At the very least, it will be something else to look forward to within the Vampire: The Masquerade universe as we wait to see the fate of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, which recently fired its creative director and longtime narrative lead. Stay tuned for more details on the Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale in 2021.