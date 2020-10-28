What happens if you drink too much in Watch Dogs: Legion? Curious to know what happens if you have a few too many pints at the pub in Watch Dogs: Legion? Here's your answer.

Watch Dogs: Legion has quite a bit of content for players to jump in and sink their teeth into. From side missions, to hacking, there’s more than enough to keep you busy as you move through futuristic London, taking in all the vistas. But, after a hard day of saving the city, there’s nothing better than sitting back at the pub and enjoying a nice pint of the city’s finest. But what happens if you drink a bit too much?

Drinking can give you skill buffs, but if you take it too far, you could find yourself down an operative for quite some time.

If you manage to drink too much in Watch Dogs: Legion, your character will end up passing out and being unavailable for a bit of time. Like many of the other incapacitation mechanics in the game, you’ll be able to swap between other characters that you’ve recruited along the way, but the drunk character won’t be playable for a bit.

There’s currently no indicator of how long the person will be out – though it shouldn’t take longer than 20-30 minutes for them to recover. Of course, depending on the character, drinking can be a boon. Some recruits that you find have perks like being tougher when drunk, allowing them to take more hits before they go down. This can be really handy when playing on Permadeath mode, which causes any killed characters to actually completely die off, requiring you to replace them completely.

Aside from that, drinking really does nothing other than offer your agents a brief respite from the troubles of the world. It’s a nice pastime, but if you use it to your advantage, you can really come out ahead at times.

