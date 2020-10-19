Rocket League & Ghostbusters reunite for Haunted Hallows For new Ghostbusters content for the Halloween season, who ya gonna call? Rocket League!

Rocket League has been around for over five years. In that time, there have been multiple crossovers and cameos from famous vehicles from across pop culture, including the Ecto-1 hearse from Ghostbusters. For Rocket League's upcoming Haunted Hallows holiday event, the team at Psyonix is celebrating Halloween by offering even more Ghostbusters content.

Rocket League's Haunted Hallows event will feature two limited-time game modes, each taking an established game mode and adding a seasonal twist. Haunted Heatseeker is the Heatseeker mode, but placed in the new Haunted Urban Arena. Meanwhile, Spike Rush has been revamped for Halloween by placing it on nighttime variants of current maps.

When Haunted Hallows begins, players will have the option to tackle new Event Challenges for seasonal content. Among the items that players can unlock are new Ghostbusters parts. Take a look at what's available during this event:

Ghostbusters Avatar Border

GhostBusters Player Banner

Ghostbusters Wheels

Stay Puft Topper

Stay Puft Wheels

Ectoplasm Boost

Mood Slime Boost

Ghost Trap Topper

Slimer Topper

Ecto-1 Player Banner

The Ecto-1 will also make its return to the Rocket League Item Shop a year after it briefly popped up during 2019's Radical Summer Event. Psyonix notes that this will not be the first of the limited-time licensed cars to return to the Item Shop. Look for more previously-offered special vehicles to make their return to Rocket League in the future.

The Rocket League Haunted Hallows event is set to run from Tuesday, October 20 at 9 a.m. PT through November 2 at 6 a.m. PT. Haunted Heatseeker kicks off with the event's launch while the holiday Spike Trap will kick off next Monday. You can find more information on the Rocket League website. And be sure to brush up on all of the Halloween seasonal events going down in gaming this year.